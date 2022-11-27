3,393 Clayton County voters makes most of only Sunday to vote early

Jonesboro, Ga. – The line outside of the Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration Office began to grow just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The office would not open till noon but voters, some of whom began waiting just after 10 a.m., were not budging.

The first day early voting was made available in Clayton County saw hundreds flock downtown to vote. The early voting period will continue through this week till Friday, December 2. Just over 55,000 Clayton County voters turned in ballots during the early voting period prior to the midterm general election. A large number of Clayton County residents that did vote (only 47% of registered voters participated) chose to vote early with more than half of the 84,193 votes cast being before Election Day, November 8, 2022.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office 3,393 votes were cast Sunday. The count is the fourth most votes cast among counties Sunday after DeKalb (21,514), Fulton (20,296) and Gwinnett (15,633).

One of six Sunday early voting locations, the elections & registration office would see a steady stream of registered voters walk through the doors for the entirety of the five hour early voting period Sunday.

The line outside of an early voting site in Jonesboro Sunday, November 27, 2022. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Sample ballots and lists of other early voting locations were being distributed to waiting voters. Poll workers even suggested voters that did not want to wait on the long line could go to

The other locations for Sunday and early voting for the rest of the week are:

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center in Rex, Forest Park Senior Center, Virginia B. Gray Recreation Center in Riverdale, South Clayton Recreation Center in Hampton and the Morrow City Hall.

Strong turnout throughout metro Atlanta

There have been nearly 80,000 votes cast since the early voting period began Saturday. Depending on the county, early voting has seen strong turnouts in the state’s largest counties and voter bases.

More than 21,000 votes have been cast in Fulton County, while 15,000-plus and 11,000-plus have been cast in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, respectively, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office. Douglas County had 6,388 and Cobb saw 5,931 votes during the early period.

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock won Clayton County during the general election.

