Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered
The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon limited
If all goes to plan, the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense will have all their Week 1 starters playing against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Joe Mixon (concussion) were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice inside the team’s indoor facility. Chase spoke to reporters today regarding his potential return this weekend, and described feeling good last week, but not quite ready to play. This week, he seems to be much more comfortable.
What some 2022 KC fans have to say about Bengals.
The Bengals have a better quarterback and receivers (than the Titans) but are nowhere near as physical as the Titans. It isn't even close. Ryan Tannehill also has a winning record against Mahomes.....he's 2-1. Burrow is at least the 4th, maybe 5th guy that they've tried to give the other...
NFL Week 13 coverage map: Will Kansas City vs. Cincinnati be on your TV?
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes III. The AFC Championship game rematch. In case you’ve forgotten how that went, here’s a little refresher:. So now... who gets to see this highly-anticipated game?. Well, thankfully, most NFL fans do, save those in California and some parts of Oregon, Nevada, and...
Ted Karras and La’el Collins call out Titans players for cheap shots vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals picked up a huge road win on Sunday over the Tennessee Titans. However, while the Bengals were in victory formation to knee out the game, the Titans were extra aggressive and that led to a little scuffle as the game came to a close. That led to...
Chiefs safety Justin Reid makes a confusing prediction about matchup with Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs twice last season, once in the AFC Championship game. As expected, it appears Chiefs players haven’t forgotten about those games and are looking for a bit of revenge. There hasn’t been much put on record by Bengals players...
Eli Apple praises D.J. Reader and trolls Titans on Twitter
The Cincinnati Bengals scored their seventh win Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans, 20-16. It was the Bengals’ run defense that really was the difference maker. With the Titans being one of the most run-heavy teams in the league, their game plan typically revolves around getting the ground game going.
Bengals rookie report: Cam Taylor-Britt’s hustle highlight
Everyone knew what kind of game the Cincinnati Bengals would have to play against the Tennessee Titans. The veterans from last year’s playoffs had firsthand experience on what it took to leave Nashville with a win, and the rookies now know it as well. As a huge matchup with...
Where the Bengals stand in Week 13 power rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals were far from in a must-win scenario as they entered Nissan Stadium Sunday, but a win had the potential to put them at 7-4 and tied for the top spot in the AFC North. Win they did as the Bengals took a tie into both halftime and...
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Drue Chrisman joins the show!
One of the quiet keys in the Bengals’ big win over the Titans this week was with the special teams unit. While Evan McPherson usually gets the fanfare of that phase of the game for Cincinnati, Drue Chrisman’s punting was a quiet key to the win, too. He...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Everything to know for Week 13 at Paycor Stadium
For the second week in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals will have a rematch from the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs. After edging the Tennessee Titans last week, the Bengals will get an AFC Championship Game rematch this week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Game time is set for 4:25 pm ET on CBS. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite.
Tuesday Trenches: Titans Have No Wrath
If there were any doubts about the state of the Bengals, their win over the Titans in Nashville should put them all to rest. The Bengals defeated the Titans by a score of 20-16, but the game, especially in the second half, was never really that close. Had the Titans not committed a bone-headed penalty on the Bengals field goal attempt on their final drive, the score would have been at least 23-16.
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 20-16 win over the Titans
It was a big win for the Bengals on Sunday, as they disallowed the Titans to exact revenge from their last meeting. Cincinnati did a number of great things to get a quality win under their belt, impressing the masses. Here are the best and worst facets of the team’s...
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
Thursday Night Football is a very important game for the state of the AFC East and the Wild Card shakeout. The Buffalo Bills are currently (7-4) sitting behind the Miami Dolphins in the division. Meanwhile, New England is sitting just outside of a Wild Card spot after dropping to (6-5) and the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals both improving to (7-4). With so much on the line what will this game come down to?
Joe Burrow lovers get to go head-to-head for charity
Who loves Joe Burrow more, LSU fans or Bengals fans?. Well, we might have a better idea pretty soon. The Cincinnati QB and former Heisman-winner in Baton Rouge has teamed with Ohio’s Where I’m From clothing designer and retailer to sponsor a line inspired by his college and professional careers.
Ted Karras turns a gift for his teammates into a great charity effort
The Cincinnati Bengals nailed it with the signing of center Ted Karras in more ways than one. Not only does he hold down the middle of the rapidly improving offensive line, but he has been a source of energy for the team and fans alike. The fire and toughness he displays is exactly what offensive line coach Frank Pollack was looking for when he said he wanted “glass eaters.”
Bengals will again wear orange against Chiefs
Like they did in Week 17 last year, the Cincinnati Bengals will be wearing orange jerseys, black pants, and orange socks against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Hopefully the result is the same. In that game, Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards, including 266 yards and four touchdowns to Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals went on a 17-3 run in the second half to win 34-31 on an Evan McPherson field goal as time expired. That win got Cincinnati into the postseason and allowed the Bengals to rest Burrow and other starters in Week 18.
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 13
Things certainly appear to be trending in the right direction for the Bengals, who began the season 0-2 but have since reeled off seven wins in their last nine games, including a three-game winning streak. That will be put to the test this Sunday when the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs...
AFC North race heats up after Ravens falter
The Cincinnati Bengals now control their own destiny in the AFC North Division. Their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon, coupled with the Jacksonville Jaguar’s 28-27 upset of the Baltimore Ravens, left the Bengals and Ravens tied atop the division at 7-4. Cleveland improved to 4-7 after topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17 in overtime, while Pittsburgh held off the Baltimore Colts, 24-17, Monday night.
Zac Taylor praises Mike Hilton: ‘He can do it all’
One of the toughest assignments in the NFL is taking down Tennessee Titans’ running back Derrick Henry. He is 6-foot-3, almost 250 pounds. That makes him especially scary when he gets a head of steam. How do you stop that? You have your tough nickel corner stop him before...
