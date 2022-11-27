If there were any doubts about the state of the Bengals, their win over the Titans in Nashville should put them all to rest. The Bengals defeated the Titans by a score of 20-16, but the game, especially in the second half, was never really that close. Had the Titans not committed a bone-headed penalty on the Bengals field goal attempt on their final drive, the score would have been at least 23-16.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO