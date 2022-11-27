Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Benzinga
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Benzinga
Why Okta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket
Pacifico Acquisition Corp. PAFO shares rose 40.9% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after dipping around 43% on Wednesday. Otonomy, Inc. OTIC rose 17.1% to $0.2101 in pre-market trading after dropping around 22% on Wednesday. Otonomy recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares...
Benzinga
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Benzinga
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
Is The Hedge Fund Love Affair With Tech Stocks Over? Goldman Sachs Data Provides A Clue
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, labor, education and retail went virtual with tech companies of all stripes seeing a boom. Big tech performed especially well and hedge funds played a significant role in the purchase of those equities. Times have changed as a recession threatens the U.S. economy,...
Benzinga
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull on Wednesday lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Benzinga
This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests
On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
Benzinga
How to Invest Like an Insider
The numbers are in, and they do all the talking. Corporate insiders’ stock purchases have beaten the S&P 500 by an average of 5% from 2015 to 2020, according to an analysis by TipRanks. If that doesn’t sound like much, consider that the typical equity investor has managed an...
Benzinga
Tesla Offers US Buyers Discount: How You Can Get Model 3 Or Model Y For Cheaper Right Now
Tesla Inc. TSLA cars could be cheaper if you opt to buy one ahead of the new year. What Happened: The electric vehicle maker plans to offer a $3,750 credit for U.S. buyers who take delivery of a new Model 3 or Model Y vehicle available in its inventory, information available on its website showed. This incentive scheme will be made available only for the month of December.
Benzinga
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Offers Double-Date, Tetris Reward For This Charitable Challenge
Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak says he's donating a double date with him and his wife as a part of a charitable challenge. What Happened: Wozniak made the announcement on Twitter saying the donation is a part of a challenge in support of the Inspiring Children Foundation, which supports underprivileged youth.
Benzinga
Alibaba, Nio Soar Over 7%: Powell's Speech Fires Up Hang Seng After Strong Wall Street Close
Hong Kong stocks soared on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng opening 2.47% higher following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that indicated the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December. EV stocks surged, with Xpeng shares rising over 21%, playing catch-up with its U.S. stock movement from the day before. Nio shares rose over 13% while Li Auto shares soared over 9% in morning trade. Alibaba and Baidu stocks rose over 7%.
Benzinga
300M Dogecoin Whale Transfer Triggers Price Jump — Elon Musk Behind The Pump?
Nearly 300 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD worth $30 million have been moved from the wallets of the largest Dogecoin whale, according to a popular on-chain data provider. What Happened: On Monday, Lookonchain posted a tweet about market makers and whales and their impact on cryptocurrency prices. The post said that market makers and whales always move ahead of price increases.
Benzinga
Apple Reportedly Switches RealityOS Name As It Gears Up For MR Showdown With Meta Quest Pro
Apple Inc. AAPL has reportedly changed its mixed reality headset software name as it ramps up work on the device that might launch next year. What Happened: Apple has internally changed the name of the mixed reality operating system from "realityOS" to "xrOS," reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Benzinga
Big Breakout For Nasdaq Futures
Nasdaq futures are enjoying a 13% rise from their 30-day lows, including an impressive rally of almost 5% during Jerome Powell’s speech yesterday that took the contract above a potentially key level. A chart of the /NQ shows a trendline stretching from the yearly highs near 16,729 in late 2021 across highs from March, August, September, and earlier this month, which yesterday’s upside breakout smashed through.
Benzinga
Pinterest Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinterest. Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
Benzinga
Where SEI Investments Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on SEI Investments SEIC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Comments / 0