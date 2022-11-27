Read full article on original website
LEGO Star Wars: Obi-Wan vs Inquisitors
Obi-Wan must outwit Inquisitors as they search for the ultimate gift for Darth Vader. LEGO Star Wars Ideas Book: More than 200 Games, Activities, and Building Ideas (Lego Ideas) Hardcover Book. DK (Author) English (Publication Language) 200 Pages - 09/04/2018 (Publication Date) - DK Children (Publisher) $13.04. This is a...
World of Willow: Willow returns 30th November
The great sorcerer, Willow Ufgood, is back! ✨ #Willow, an all-new Original series from @Lucasfilm, starts streaming November 30 only on @DisneyPlus. The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible. “Willow” also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers. Writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan. The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor.
Comic Review: Darth Vader (2020) #29
TECHNO (RE)UNION. After their failed mission to bring Governor Tauntaza, a corrupt operative of Crimson Dawn, to justice, Darth Vader and Sabé, the former handmaiden of Padmé Amidala, traveled to Coruscant for an auidence with the Emperor. The Emperor tested Sabé, deeming her worthy to serve as a...
"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absolutely Action-Packed
"I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it."
Film and TV Review: Willow episodes 1 and 2
Over 30 years since the release of the original Lucasfilm classic, Willow arrives in 2022 as a new episodic series on Disney+. The onetime farmer Willow Ufgood has become a noted sorcerer and encounters a group of young heroes on a dangerous quest. Full of wonders and adventure, the series joins original cast and crew with new contributors to expand the beloved fantasy world.
Hidden Empire #2: Qi’ra gets the Empire’s attention
From writer Charles Soule, interior artist Steven Cummings and cover artists Paulo Siqueira and Rachelle Rosenberg, this is Hidden Empire #2 which sees the Emperor and Crimson Dawn increase hostilities as the dreaded Fermata cage comes into play. Issue 2 lands in stores on Wednesday 7th December 2022. Qi’ra has...
Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast
Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdoch/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...
Willow: Meet the cast and crew of the new Disney Plus show
Sit down with the cast and crew to talk about what it was like returning to the world of Willow and the magic fans can expect from the new series coming to Disney+ on November 30, 2022. Look at the creatures of the original Willow as the new show arrives...
Joonas Suotamo talks playing the Scourge in Willow: “I think I scared a lot of crew members”
Not only is he Chewbacca, but in the grand tradition of Lucasfilm ‘big guys’ moving from one franchise to another (remember Pat Roach in multiple roles in the Indiana Jones films played General Kael in the original Willow), Joonas Suotamo has appeared in the new Disney Plus series Willow, which launches today. Here, Joonas discusses his role as the Scourge in the show, and the challenges of wearing such a unique costume.
Lucasfilm: History in Objects: Death Star plans datacard
As we move beyond the first season of Star Wars: Andor, now’s a great moment to look at the world in which it sits, one occupied by Rogue One and A New Hope. You could argue that the bridge between those two missions – Scarif and Yavin – lies in the form of a slim metal card, first seen in the 1977 original from a distance and again in 2016’s Rogue One, and Lucasfilm take a closer look at the design and creation of the Death Star plans datacard that shook a galaxy.
New Lucasfilm Collection added to Disney Plus
While it doesn’t appear to be available in the UK yet, Disney Plus in the US have added a new collection for viewers – the Lucasfilm Collection. The new collection includes a number of Star Wars film and TV series, as well as ther newly released Willow series and the 1988 film that spawned it along with Red Tails.
