With regular-season over, Air Force football now waits for bowl destination

Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. David Zalubowski - staff, AP

Trey Taylor made it clear which bowl game he’d prefer to see Air Force land.

A native of Frisco, Texas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he is very much aware that the Armed Forces Bowl is a possibility for the team.

“I wouldn’t be mad at all,” said the junior, of the possibility of playing Dec. 21 at TCU in Fort Worth. “Nah, whatever we get we’re going to go full speed into; I’m just excited to get the news.”

That news is unlikely to arrive before Sunday when things settle following conference championship games and the full set of bowls is announced.

The Mountain West has tie-ins with five bowls – the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, the New Mexico Bowl, the Barstool Arizona Bowl and the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl. There are seven bowl eligible teams from the conference, so obviously someone will go to a game beyond those five.

Air Force’s last two bowl games – the Cheez-It Bowl in 2019 and the First Responder Bowl in 2021 – were not games with a Mountain West tie-in. Ultimately the tie-ins mean little, as ESPN owns the majority of bowls and can send teams where it feels they best fit.

That’s what makes the Armed Forces Bowl a potential destination. The bowl has taken Air Force five times since 2007, so it clearly likes the program.

The Falcons (9-3) will be playing somewhere. But at this point the decision rests with the networks and the conference, and everyone else must wait.

“We’re just going to get in the weight room,” safety Jayden Goodwin said. “We’re going to squat. We’re going to bench. We’re going to power clean. We’re just going to keep focusing on us. It doesn’t really matter who we play. As long as we’re focused on us, we’re going to be just fine.”

Bowl eligible Mountain West teams

Boise State (9-3)

Air Force (9-3)

Fresno State (8-4)

San Jose State (7-4)

San Diego State (7-5)

Wyoming (7-5)

Utah State (6-6)