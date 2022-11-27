ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dryden Hunt scores first Avalanche goal since added on waivers: ‘It takes a little bit of weight off the top guys’

By Kyle Fredrickson kyle.fredrickson@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfFh6_0jPHSAmM00
Colorado Avalanche left wing Dryden Hunt, right, celebrates with forward Martin Kaut after scoring a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche added Dryden Hunt on waivers last month from the Rangers to bolster their forward depth.

It paid dividends Saturday night in a 4-1 home victory against the Dallas Stars. Hunt, in his 15th game with the Avs, scored at the net front cleaning up an Alex Newhook rebound. Hunt's third-line contribution was especially critical with a laundry list of Colorado injuries. Depth center Andrew Cogliano also scored a goal.

“A little bit slower than I would have liked. But it’s nice to get the goal, personally,” Hunt told The Denver Gazette from his postgame dressing room stall. “The top line here has been doing a lot of heavy lifting with a lot of these guys out. Any time our third or fourth line can chip, I think it’s great for the team. It takes a little bit of weight off the top guys who have been doing so much for us.”

Colorado is 8-2-0 over its last 10 games despite missing lineup regulars Bo Byram, Darren Helm, Gabe Landeskog, Kurtis MacDermid, Val Nichushkin and Evan Rodrigues.

"(Hunt) was good. I thought he was physical. I thought our third and fourth lines both did a good job tonight,” coach Jared Bednar said. “They earned more ice, made an impact on the game physically, were solid on the defensive side of things. ... Doing the right things like trying to be impactful helps when you play a little bit more. I thought those guys were good.”

Georgiev steps up

The Avalanche penalty kill went into overdrive with five penalties — three on defenseman Josh Manson — in the second period against Dallas. Starting goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stood tall with only one power-play goal allowed on a 41-save night.

“That’s where you need him to come up huge,” Bednar said. “We’re killing the same guys over and over. It’s getting tiring for their power play. Our penalty kill, there is some sloppiness and lots of pucks laying out in the net front. I thought he was great in those situations tonight. … Really nice job by him.”

Georgiev is 10-2-1 this season over 13 game appearances. An excellent start to his tenure with the Avalanche.

“Do my routine and keep things consistent. The guys are playing really great,” Georgiev said. “They let me see when the chances are coming. It’s been working pretty well.”

