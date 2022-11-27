Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
dawgnation.com
Anonymous coach shares thoughts on Georgia football offensive stars ahead of 2022 SEC Championship
ATHENS — An anonymous coach ripped the Georgia defense earlier this year before the Tennessee game, suggesting the Bulldogs would give up 50 points. Instead, it gave up just 13 in a 27-13 win. Now a different anonymous coach is providing some thoughts on the Georgia offense. Only this...
dawgnation.com
LSU’s Jayden Daniels cleared, QB Showdown on tap for SEC Championship Game
ATHENS — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against Georgia after suffering a sprained ankle last Saturday. “He’s going to be good,” Tigers coach Brian Kelly said during a Thursday afternoon SEC Championship Game zoom press conference. “He’s had a good week of practice, and he’ll play...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football expects 2022 SEC Championship Game to feel like a home game: ‘We do treat it like a home field’
ATHENS — By this point, Georgia is quite comfortable playing in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have played at least one game there every season since Kirby Smart took over at the start of the 2016. Saturday will be the second time this year the Bulldogs play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings
ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball depth delivers, rains 3-pointers, topples Hampton 73-54
ATHENS – Georgia basketball showed its depth as it dominated Hampton 73-54 without two of its top starters. Braelen Bridges and Jailyn Ingram highlighted the Bulldogs (6-2) that stepped up in the absence of Kario Oquendo (lower body contusion) and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
dawgnation.com
HS football preview: Roswell vs. Gainesville
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call this Friday’s playoff game on Peachtree TV:. This game matches teams that were in Class 7A last season. Roswell went 10-3 and reached the quarterfinals, while Gainesville was 5-5 and missed the playoffs. Gainesville has a new coach this season, former Hoover (Ala.) head coach Josh Niblett, and is in the semifinals for the first time since 2013.
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
