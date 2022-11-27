ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia basketball depth delivers, rains 3-pointers, topples Hampton 73-54

ATHENS – Georgia basketball showed its depth as it dominated Hampton 73-54 without two of its top starters. Braelen Bridges and Jailyn Ingram highlighted the Bulldogs (6-2) that stepped up in the absence of Kario Oquendo (lower body contusion) and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

HS football preview: Roswell vs. Gainesville

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call this Friday’s playoff game on Peachtree TV:. This game matches teams that were in Class 7A last season. Roswell went 10-3 and reached the quarterfinals, while Gainesville was 5-5 and missed the playoffs. Gainesville has a new coach this season, former Hoover (Ala.) head coach Josh Niblett, and is in the semifinals for the first time since 2013.
ROSWELL, GA

