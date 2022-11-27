Seahawks throwback uniforms officially returning in 2023

Seahawks fans, rejoice! For years, the 12th Man has clamored for the return of the classic Seahawks throwback uniforms worn by the team in their early decades of action. Now, it appears they will be getting their wish fulfilled next year.

During the first quarter of the game against the Raiders, the Seahawks announced the return of the classic throwback threads for the 2023 season.

Seattle wore the classic royal blue jerseys with silver pants and helmets from their inception in 1976 all the way to the 21st century, ending in the 2001 season. Aside from a few minor changes to the sleeves and facemask, this uniform combo remained largely unchanged and was the iconic look for Pacific Northwest football.

Now they are set to make their triumphant return roughly 22 years later. The Seahawks are finally able to do so thanks to a change in the NFL’s helmet policy. In 2021, the NFL ditched their rule of teams only having one set of helmets. Now teams can have two, as long as both sets meet the same safety requirements.

The one helmet requirement limited the Seahawks, as their primary navy helmet would not lend itself to be apart of an authentic throwback uniform. Now, Seattle can officially party like it’s 1976.