ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks throwback uniforms officially returning in 2023

By Kole Musgrove
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unry0_0jPHRm5d00

Seahawks fans, rejoice! For years, the 12th Man has clamored for the return of the classic Seahawks throwback uniforms worn by the team in their early decades of action. Now, it appears they will be getting their wish fulfilled next year.

During the first quarter of the game against the Raiders, the Seahawks announced the return of the classic throwback threads for the 2023 season.

Seattle wore the classic royal blue jerseys with silver pants and helmets from their inception in 1976 all the way to the 21st century, ending in the 2001 season. Aside from a few minor changes to the sleeves and facemask, this uniform combo remained largely unchanged and was the iconic look for Pacific Northwest football.

Now they are set to make their triumphant return roughly 22 years later. The Seahawks are finally able to do so thanks to a change in the NFL’s helmet policy. In 2021, the NFL ditched their rule of teams only having one set of helmets. Now teams can have two, as long as both sets meet the same safety requirements.

The one helmet requirement limited the Seahawks, as their primary navy helmet would not lend itself to be apart of an authentic throwback uniform. Now, Seattle can officially party like it’s 1976.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU loses another four-star edge rusher commit

Three days after Darron Reed flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn, blue-chip defensive lineman Joshua Mickens decommitted from the Tigers, as well. LSU had the fifth overall recruiting class for 2023, but that could change with the loss of two four-star defensive linemen prospects. Like Reed, Mickens committed to the Tigers in July.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Athlon Sports

Denver Broncos Receive Crushing Injury News On Thursday

Adding insult to injury during a season where seemingly nothing has gone right, the Denver Broncos' receiving depth has now taken a huge hit.  As head coach Nathaniel Hackett told the Denver Post on Thursday, wide receiver KJ Hamler will be out for "an undetermined amount of time" after ...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Assessing the Commanders' chances of making postseason

With five games left in the regular season, the Commanders have positioned themselves for the playoffs, a surprising achievement for a team that started 1-4. Per FiveThirtyEight.com's playoff predictor tool, Washington (7-5) has a 66% chance to make the playoffs. The team's next two games, both against the Giants, are...
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy