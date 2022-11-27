ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wxhc.com

Car Stolen After Owner Leaves it Unlocked to Warm Up

On Monday, November 21st, around 7am in the Town of Dryden the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stolen vehicle. During the investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle, a black 2011 Honda Accord, was stolen from the owners driveway after the owner left it unattended and unlocked for the vehicle to warm up.
DRYDEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer

Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
BATH, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins SPCA to Hold "Fill the Cruiser" Event December 1st Through 23rd

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Ithaca Police Department is teaming up with the SPCA of Tompkins County to collect donations to help out pets this holiday season. Starting December 1st and running through the 23rd, IPD will have a designated police cruiser outside the station to collect items for the animals.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: November 21 to 27

During the week of Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, the Owego Police Department had 129 service calls, 10 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 51 traffic tickets. After an investigation into a theft from Owego Fire Station 4 on Montrose Turnpike, Christopher N. Elliott of Owego was...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith

Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
WELLSBURG, NY
NewsChannel 36

Arnot Teaming With American Red Cross for December Blood Drive

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot Health is teaming with the American Red Cross to put on a blood drive in early December. The blood drive will take place on Friday, December 9th from 1 to 6 PM at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Roe Avenue in Elmira. Arnot says...
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Lights on the River returns to Owego on Friday

This year’s Lights on the River Festival, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, is back with plans to be bigger and better than ever! Planned for Friday evening, Dec. 2, and running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will flock to downtown Owego for festivities throughout the village along with the popular lighting of the lights on the Court Street Bridge and light poles around town. The sky will ignite with a grand fireworks display at the conclusion of the event.
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 14, 2022 through Nov. 20, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, and one traffic ticket was issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Mary P. Franzenburg, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Grand Larceny in...
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego man found guilty of supplying drugs to Valley dealer

An Owego man who was charged earlier this year for bringing drugs to a dealer at a Sayre hotel was found guilty this week following a criminal trial before a jury, according to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka. Specifically, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty...
OWEGO, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Tools stolen from building

Warren Center, Pa. — A thief broke into a building and stole nearly $300 worth of tools, state police say. The theft happened sometime between Sept. 16-21, according to Trooper Jason Goss of the Towanda State Police. A 60-year-old man from Apalachin, NY, reported the items missing from a building on Little Meadows Road, court records show. The unknown thief got into an unlocked and unoccupied structure and stole two Makita chainsaws, a Dolmar chainsaw, a steel chain saw, a 500-foot roll of Romex wire, 2 cordless Milwauke power tools and a Craftsman ratchet set. All the items stolen were used and older models, police noted. The total value of the tools taken is approximately $295. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the state police barracks at 570-265-2168.
APALACHIN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy