Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
Residents Near Ross Park Want Burnt-Out RV Eyesore Hauled Away
People who live in a neighborhood on Binghamton's South Side aren't happy that a recreational vehicle gutted in a suspicious fire is still sitting outside a vacant house. The burnt-out RV remains where it was when the blaze erupted near the Morgan Road home around 8:30 a.m. November 11. The property is directly across from the city-owned Ross Park.
wxhc.com
Car Stolen After Owner Leaves it Unlocked to Warm Up
On Monday, November 21st, around 7am in the Town of Dryden the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stolen vehicle. During the investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle, a black 2011 Honda Accord, was stolen from the owners driveway after the owner left it unattended and unlocked for the vehicle to warm up.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer
Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins SPCA to Hold "Fill the Cruiser" Event December 1st Through 23rd
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Ithaca Police Department is teaming up with the SPCA of Tompkins County to collect donations to help out pets this holiday season. Starting December 1st and running through the 23rd, IPD will have a designated police cruiser outside the station to collect items for the animals.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: November 21 to 27
During the week of Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, the Owego Police Department had 129 service calls, 10 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 51 traffic tickets. After an investigation into a theft from Owego Fire Station 4 on Montrose Turnpike, Christopher N. Elliott of Owego was...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith
Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
NewsChannel 36
Arnot Teaming With American Red Cross for December Blood Drive
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot Health is teaming with the American Red Cross to put on a blood drive in early December. The blood drive will take place on Friday, December 9th from 1 to 6 PM at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Roe Avenue in Elmira. Arnot says...
whcuradio.com
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
14850.com
Stolen vehicle recovered, suspect arrested, in recent Dryden Road theft
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says a 2011 Honda Accord that was stolen as it warmed up in the owner’s Dryden Road driveway was recovered that night, and a suspect has since been arrested in connection with the vehicle theft. Sheriff’s Deputies responded early the morning of November...
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
NewsChannel 36
Guthrie Corning Hospital Labor & Delivery Unit being recognized in C-Section Delivery
CORNING, N.Y. -- Guthrie Corning Hospital is being recognized for its work in the delivery room. According to Healthgrades, Guthrie's Labor and Delivery Unit received a 5-star rating for C-Section delivery in 2022. “It is an honor for us to be given this award. We work very hard to have...
owegopennysaver.com
Lights on the River returns to Owego on Friday
This year’s Lights on the River Festival, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, is back with plans to be bigger and better than ever! Planned for Friday evening, Dec. 2, and running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will flock to downtown Owego for festivities throughout the village along with the popular lighting of the lights on the Court Street Bridge and light poles around town. The sky will ignite with a grand fireworks display at the conclusion of the event.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 14, 2022 through Nov. 20, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, and one traffic ticket was issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Mary P. Franzenburg, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Grand Larceny in...
Demolition Crews Methodically Chipping Away at IBM Country Club
Bit by bit, pieces of the storied IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott are tumbling down. Gorick Construction workers started actual demolition operations at the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union on November 8. Crews using heavy equipment have been busy over the past couple of...
Binghamton medical worker guilty of forcibly touching patient
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton Physician's Assistant was found guilty of forcible touching.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego man found guilty of supplying drugs to Valley dealer
An Owego man who was charged earlier this year for bringing drugs to a dealer at a Sayre hotel was found guilty this week following a criminal trial before a jury, according to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka. Specifically, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty...
Tools stolen from building
Warren Center, Pa. — A thief broke into a building and stole nearly $300 worth of tools, state police say. The theft happened sometime between Sept. 16-21, according to Trooper Jason Goss of the Towanda State Police. A 60-year-old man from Apalachin, NY, reported the items missing from a building on Little Meadows Road, court records show. The unknown thief got into an unlocked and unoccupied structure and stole two Makita chainsaws, a Dolmar chainsaw, a steel chain saw, a 500-foot roll of Romex wire, 2 cordless Milwauke power tools and a Craftsman ratchet set. All the items stolen were used and older models, police noted. The total value of the tools taken is approximately $295. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the state police barracks at 570-265-2168.
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
Comments / 1