Quandre Diggs picks Derek Carr again, but Geno Smith gives ball back on bad decision

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
If you live in Seattle you know that when it rains it pours. After not posting an interception in 11 months, Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs has two in the first quarter against the Raiders.

Diggs’ first pick of the day was just a brilliant diving play on the ball. Diggs got an assist on his second pick from linebacker Cody Barton, who tipped Derek Carr’s pass.

Unfortunately, Geno Smith gave the ball right back to the Raiders. This poor decision in the red zone got intercepted by safety Duron Harmon.

Seattle leads 10-7 with 4:18 to go in what’s been the most-eventful first quarter of the season.

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
Bryce Young has talent to avoid 3 crucial flaws that doomed other NFL first-round QBs

Don’t look now, but the Houston Texans are on pace for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Part of the reason why Houston is set to pick first overall for the fourth time in franchise history is because of quarterback play. The Davis Mills experiment was shelved after a 1-8-1 record, and the Kyle Allen replacement has rendered an 0-1 result with six games to go.
Vikings injury report: Harrison Smith improves

The Minnesota Vikings’ initial injury report was one of the lightest we had seen in some time. On Thursday, it got even better with safety Harrison Smith improving from limited to full. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw not practicing in any capacity on Thursday essentially seals his fate for Sunday’s...
