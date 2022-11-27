Quandre Diggs picks Derek Carr again, but Geno Smith gives ball back on bad decision

If you live in Seattle you know that when it rains it pours. After not posting an interception in 11 months, Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs has two in the first quarter against the Raiders.

Diggs’ first pick of the day was just a brilliant diving play on the ball. Diggs got an assist on his second pick from linebacker Cody Barton, who tipped Derek Carr’s pass.

Unfortunately, Geno Smith gave the ball right back to the Raiders. This poor decision in the red zone got intercepted by safety Duron Harmon.

Seattle leads 10-7 with 4:18 to go in what’s been the most-eventful first quarter of the season.