Business owners offering $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of parties who cut signs down

eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Man tragically dies on lava beds, lost coin purse found and man receives 100 stitches after ‘heated’ political argument
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A local man died on the lava beds north of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 1, 1905. It’s...
Police: Local man forces himself into local woman's home, stabs her television with buck knife
POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed a woman’s television with a buck knife. Tyler Robert Hensley, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property following the incident, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday. Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday a...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man arrested on trafficking cocaine charges
POCATELLO — A man police say had cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana has been charged with multiple felonies. Bruno Del Rosario Soto-Valenzuela, 38, faces felony charges for trafficking cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, court records show. He is also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. A trooper with...
eastidahonews.com
Fish and Game investigate wasted bull elk near Mackay
The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. On Nov. 27, conservation officers discovered a bull elk that was shot and left to waste just south of the Pass Creek Road near Mackay. The temperature of the carcass led officers to believe it had been shot earlier that same day. Remains of a second elk and drag marks were also found nearby. No bull harvest season is currently open in the area.
Southeast Idaho woman turns creative hobby into a successful side hustle
When you enter Kristyn’s Craft Room, it’s hard not to have your mood lightened at least a little bit. It’s full of bright colors, happy vibes and the feeling of being in a field of wildflowers on a warm spring day. Kristyn Lloyd, who lives in Grace with her husband and their toddler, started her small business in 2017. Back then, it was called Sunflowers and Stitches and she primarily specialized in custom watercolor paintings. ...
Idaho State Journal
Former Pocatello man sentenced to 25 years to life for killing fellow inmate
A Madison County man was sentenced Monday to serve at least 25 years to up to life in prison for the murder of a fellow jail inmate. Robert David Pompa, 27, who previously lived in Pocatello, and his court appointed attorney, Trent Grant, met before Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce on Monday where he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Eddie Stacey, 62, on Oct. 8, 2021. At the time, both men were incarcerated at the Madison County Jail.
eastidahonews.com
Officials release update on shooting at Irwin RV park
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies continue to investigate a shooting incident from Sunday afternoon in an RV park in the 3400 E. block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Dispatch received a call around 1:30 p.m. advising that a man in...
Snowplow drivers in short supply this year
A national transportation group is warning Americans across the country will likely face long delays this winter as states struggle to find enough snowplow drivers. The post Snowplow drivers in short supply this year appeared first on Local News 8.
svinews.com
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office investigating Swan Valley shooting
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to investigate a shooting incident from yesterday afternoon in an RV park in the 3400 E. block of Swan Valley Hwy in Irwin, Idaho. Dispatch received a call around 1:30pm Sunday, Nov. 27, advising that a man in one of the trailers had been...
Victim in East Idaho shooting expected to survive
IRWIN — The victim in a weekend shooting at an RV park in Irwin is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the victim was struggling with a woman over the gun and that the incident ended with the man being shot in the arm. Deputies responded with an ambulance at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported the shooting. The victim...
Authorities investigating East Idaho shooting incident that sent one to hospital
Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 East block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved. One was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Deputies have contacted all parties involved and the scene is secure.
Grocery Outlet, Maurices to set up shop in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real...
Post Register
Boil advisory ‘irritating’ for some restaurant owners
The city of Blackfoot was recently under a boil advisory for about a week until the Department of Environmental Quality announced that the advisory could be lifted. Business owners say it affected the operations of their establishments in the city, some of which shut down operations for a time. One...
Officer on leave after shooting at East Idaho bar
An Idaho Falls police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 63-year-old man who reportedly attacked him with a knife. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue. A news release states the bar was open and that several patrons witnessed the shooting. The man who was shot was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center...
Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
eastidahonews.com
Woman who died in Rexburg crash two weeks ago identified by police
REXBURG — A local police department has identified a 42-year-old woman that died in a crash two weeks ago. The Rexburg Police Department sent out a news release Tuesday stating that Misty Kay Ybarra of Rexburg died after she was transported to a local hospital. According to the release,...
Local man convicted of sexaully abusing 8-year-old girl for two years gets 35 years to life in prison
POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl for two years was recently sentenced to serve at least the next 35 years in prison. Sixth District Judge Javier Gabiola sentenced Timothy Viles, of Pocatello, to serve 35 years to life in prison during a hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Nov. 23. Viles was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct against...
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in...
Police searching for suspects after man stabbed at Pocatello apartment complex
POCATELLO — A man suffered knife wounds during a dispute on Monday at a Pocatello apartment complex, police said. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the Kirkwood Meadows Apartments on the 1200 block of Freeman Lane near Pocatello Creek Road. As of Tuesday evening, police said they were still looking for suspects. The adult...
