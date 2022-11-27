ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Rams coach Sean McVay takes a shot to jaw from his own player

By Kole Musgrove
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Seattle’s division rival, the Los Angeles Rams are in Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for a Week 12 showdown. However, coming away with a win might not be among their top priorities at the moment.

A potentially scary scene unfolded on the sideline as head coach Sean McVay was unintentionally rocked by one of his own players entering the field.

For now, McVay remains in the game to coach the Rams for a much-needed upset victory. At 3-7, LA’s season is on life support.

We at Seahawks Wire certainly hope coach McVay wasn’t too seriously injured and will recover fully.

