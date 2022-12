Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak entered his name into the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Bazelak played in 10 games with nine starts. Bazelak threw for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Bazelak led IU to three wins to start the season. He missed the game against Penn State due to injury then lost the starting job to Dexter Williams after the Ohio State game.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO