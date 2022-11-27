Read full article on original website
VIDEO | Bulloch Commissioners and Statesboro City Council hold joint meeting
For the first time since 2018, our communities two local governing bodies, Bulloch County Commissioners and Statesboro City Council came together for a joint meeting on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Bulloch County hosted the meeting at their temporarily meeting space in the Honey Bowen building. Roy Thompson, Bulloch Commission Chairman...
EGSC Fall Commencement set for Saturday, December 10
East Georgia State College will hold its Fall Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be in the Gymnasium in Swainsboro. Friends and family of the graduates are welcome to attend the event. The speaker for the ceremony is Dr. Patrice Buckner Jackson. Dr. Patrice...
Annual Brooklet tree lighting set for Wednesday
The Brooklet Community Development Association will host its annual tree lighting ceremony in Brooklet on Wednesday, November 30. This annual event is traditionally held on the Wednesday after Thanksgiving. The event will begin at 6pm at the gazebo in downtown Brooklet. Ellen Perkins of the BCDA will welcome community members...
Ogeechee Area Hospice Mistletoe & Memories Tree Lighting Ceremony, Thursday, December 1
Ogeechee Area Hospice invites the community out to their Mistletoe & Memories, 16th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration. The Mistletoe & Memories tree lighting will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 5:30 PM till 6:30 PM. Ogeechee Area Hospice is located at 200 Donehoo Street in Statesboro, GA.
Gene D. McDaniel, Jr.
Mr. Gene D. McDaniel, Jr. age 68, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away the evening of November 29, 2022 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Gene was born November 30, 1953 in Danville, Virginia. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in his early childhood where he lived until coming to Georgia Southern College in 1972.
Bulloch Schools Safe – No threat after hoax active shooter call in Savannah
Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead has confirmed that all Statesboro and Bulloch County schools are SAFE. Multiple law enforcement agencies from the region responded to reports of an active shooter in schools in Savannah and Brunswick this morning. This has been confirmed as a hoax by the FBI. As a...
Billy Allen elected Chair of Bulloch County Development Authority
The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) Board of Directors has elected new officers and approved two new board members. Billy Allen, previously vice chair and a longtime DABC board member, is now board chair. Allen will replace the late Bruce Yawn. Other officers include Bulloch County Commissioner Curt Deal,...
Community turns out for Brooklet tree lighting Wednesday
Well over 500 citizens lined the street in downtown Brooklet for the annual tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 30. The Brooklet tree lighting event kicked off at 6pm at the gazebo in downtown Brooklet. Ellen Perkins of the Brooklet Community Development Association welcomed community members to the event, followed by a prayer from Mayor Joe Grooms.
Yes, Statesboro, there is a Santa Gus
Santa Gus, the Georgia Southern University mascot dressed as Santa, entertained a large crowd of children and their parents at the holiday-decorated Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center of GSU Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, walking around and waving to those waiting to see him and more. Stephen Warner, Associate Director of...
6th Annual Portal Christmas Parade and Festival December 10th
The Town of Portal and the Heritage Society have partnered together this year for the 6th annual Portal Christmas Parade and Festival on Saturday, December 10, 2022. This years festival promises to be even bigger and Better. Christmas Festival venders will set up in Portal on Mullet Road starting at...
GSU libraries staff selected for national leaders program
Libraries staff from Georgia Southern University will be partaking in a national leadership program. Lee Bareford is the associate professor and head of the Learning Commons. And, Kelli-Anne Gecawich is the media and circulations associate. The two libraries staff will be participating in American Library Association’s (ALA) 2023 Emerging Leaders Program.
Bulloch Sheriff’s Deputies escort Retired Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel home
In a display of love, respect and honor the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Motorcycle Escort Team escorted the body of Retired Bulloch County Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel to Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA. The escort team traveled to a Savannah hospital to assist with the escort home. Gene...
City of Statesboro, community partners to host toy drive
The City of Statesboro in partnership with the Bulloch County NAACP, the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation is hosting a toy drive to bring Christmas joy to local families in need.
EGSC Da’Mon Andrews & GS Dustin Anderson selected for USG Executive Leadership Institute
Dr. Da’Mon Andrews, associate vice president, Grants and Analytics, East Georgia State College and Dr. Dustin Anderson, associate provost for Student Success, associate professor of literature, College of Arts & Humanities, affiliate faculty, Center for Irish Research and Teaching, Georgia Southern University have been named to the University System of Georgia (USG) 2022-2023 class of its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI). They will be part of 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office that will participate in the program.
Clay Anderson Boykin
A graveside service for Clay Anderson Boykin, 88, will be held on December 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia, the Rev. Stephanie Smith officiating. Mrs. Boykin died on November 23, 2022, in New Hartford, New York, with her daughters by her side. She was born...
Weekly traffic interruption advisory: Holiday work restrictions
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 2. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major state routes are in place until Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 p.m. No lane closures or...
SHS Spirit and Sparkle Market is Saturday; Vendor space available
The Statesboro High School FCCLA club will host its first ever Spirit and Sparkle Holiday Market this Saturday, December 3. The market will be held in the student parking lot at SHS (10 Coach Lee Hill Blvd.) from 9:30am-3pm. The community is invited to shop with a variety of local...
John Moore Gould
Mr. John Moore Gould, age 80, died Monday November 28, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native was a 1960 graduate of Statesboro High School, he later attended Georgia Southern College where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. John joined the...
Longtime educator Penny Lott receives presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for community service
A revered Bulloch County Schools educator has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award for community service. The U.S. President’s Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest level of the President’s Volunteer Service Awards, which are bestowed by the President of the United States to honor individuals and organizations that give more than 4,000 hours helping others.
Omie Lee Rucker Hagan
Mrs. Omie Lee Rucker Hagan, age 90, died Sunday November 27, 2022, at her residence under the care of Pruitt Health Hospice. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a retired meat packer from Robbins Packing Company in Statesboro. She was a member of the First Assembly of...
