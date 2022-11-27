Dr. Da’Mon Andrews, associate vice president, Grants and Analytics, East Georgia State College and Dr. Dustin Anderson, associate provost for Student Success, associate professor of literature, College of Arts & Humanities, affiliate faculty, Center for Irish Research and Teaching, Georgia Southern University have been named to the University System of Georgia (USG) 2022-2023 class of its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI). They will be part of 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office that will participate in the program.

