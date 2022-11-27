Read full article on original website
BPCC hosts 30th Annual Christmas Show
BOSSIER, La. Bossier Parish Community College presented its 30th annual Christmas show Wednesday evening at the Bossier Civic Center. This year’s show was entitled: “Into the Wild Blue Christmas." The musical variety show included Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty and elves. The BPCC Cavalier players joined the the BPCC...
Louisianan State Exhibit Museum to present 33tf Annual Greening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin invites the public to attend the 33rd Annual Greening of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Louisiana Icons & Symbols.”. Every year LSEM invites students from Caddo...
Early voting numbers disappointing compared to November primaries
SHREVEPORT, La. - About 2,200 voters have taken advantage of early voting in Caddo Parish, according to the Registrar of Voters Office. It's a low turnout considering there are over 150,000 registered voters in the parish. Voters are deciding on municipal races, like the Shreveport mayoral race, as well as...
Execution date set for Texas man convicted of killing Telford inmate
TEXARKANA, Texas – An execution date has been set for a man currently on Texas death row for murdering another inmate at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, was in a group of men that strangled to death a 47-year-old inmate in his cell on July 11, 1997.
