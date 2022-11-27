ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

BPCC hosts 30th Annual Christmas Show

BOSSIER, La. Bossier Parish Community College presented its 30th annual Christmas show Wednesday evening at the Bossier Civic Center. This year’s show was entitled: “Into the Wild Blue Christmas." The musical variety show included Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty and elves. The BPCC Cavalier players joined the the BPCC...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisianan State Exhibit Museum to present 33tf Annual Greening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin invites the public to attend the 33rd Annual Greening of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Louisiana Icons & Symbols.”. Every year LSEM invites students from Caddo...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Early voting numbers disappointing compared to November primaries

SHREVEPORT, La. - About 2,200 voters have taken advantage of early voting in Caddo Parish, according to the Registrar of Voters Office. It's a low turnout considering there are over 150,000 registered voters in the parish. Voters are deciding on municipal races, like the Shreveport mayoral race, as well as...
CADDO PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy