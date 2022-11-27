Read full article on original website
North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
q13fox.com
Police clear up 'miscommunication' on whether Idaho students were 'targeted' in brutal killings
MOSCOW, Idaho - Law enforcement officials investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have issued multiple statements in the span of 24 hours to clear up miscommunication on whether the victims were "targeted." On Nov. 30, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told local news station KTVB that "investigators...
U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm. The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.
FOX 28 Spokane
Winter storm hits Spokane and CdA on Wednesday, the latest snowfall details
SPOKANE, Wash. – Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded into a Winter Storm Warning in the Spokane area that will officially go into place at midnight heading into Wednesday morning and last until 11 a.m. Thursday. Over that time an average of 6-10 inches of snow could fall...
KHQ Right Now
Mixed messaging coming from authorities on Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - As the investigation into the death four University of Idaho students continues, authorities have sent out mixed messages, that conflict with one another. Just yesterday, the Moscow Police Department had to walk back claims that were made by Latah Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson. In an interview Tuesday,...
bonnersferryherald.com
Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Panhandle
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties in north Idaho. Significant snowfall and wind may create dangerous avalanche conditions this afternoon through Thursday. New slabs will form and stress the existing weak layers in our mountain snowpack.
KLEWTV
Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update
Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
Moscow detectives tow cars from crime scene
MOSCOW, ID. — As police continue to investigate the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were killed, police are increasing detective activity in the area. The Moscow Police Department says they will be more detective activity and tow trucks on the crime scene. They say investigators are moving five vehicles inside the police perimeter to a more long-term...
Latest Info | Moscow police say murder at U of I may not have been targeted
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest release, Moscow police stated that the Latah County Prosecutor's identification of the case as a targeted attack was miscommunication. Moscow police say detectives do not currently know if any of the occupants of the house on King Road were specifically targeted, but they are continuing to investigate.
KHQ Right Now
'Miscommunication': Moscow police now say it's unknown if murders were targeted
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.
pullmanradio.com
Major Winter Storm Warning
There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class
In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
q13fox.com
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
MOSCOW, Idaho - The small town of Moscow, Idaho, received a deluge of calls last week reporting suspicious activity and requesting welfare checks after four University of Idaho students were savagely stabbed to death in a home near campus, according to the recently released 911 logs. The owner of the...
ifiberone.com
Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others
A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
Recent Student Murders A Grisly Reminder Of 2015 Idaho Spree
The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last week is a dark cloud that will hang over the city of Moscow until investigators bring the assailant(s) to justice. The student murders are the second killing spree to happen in the northern Idaho city in the past seven years.
Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
KHQ Right Now
Vandal family honors the 4 students killed at a vigil in Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho - Wednesday night, the University of Idaho held a vigil, honoring the four students, who were killed in their off-campus apartment. Around a thousand people attended tonight's vigil held in the Kibbie Dome, including Ethan, Madison, and Kaylee’s family. Gov. Brad Little was also in attendance. We...
