Voice of America
Thousands Flee Drought and Hunger in Somalia for Kenya
DADAAB REFUGEE CAMP IN DADAAB, KENYA — Raho Ali has just arrived from Somalia with four of her children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit area in Kenya's northern border town of Dadaab. The 45-year-old mother of seven said the biting drought in Somalia prompted...
Suicide Blast Hits Pakistan Police Truck on Way to Protect Polio Workers
ISLAMABAD — A suicide bombing of a police truck in southwestern Pakistan early Wednesday killed at least four people and injured 24 others, mostly police officers. The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.
Congolese Army Says Rebels Massacred 50 Civilians in Eastern Town
Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo's armed forces on Thursday said M23 rebels and their allies killed 50 civilians in a massacre in the eastern town of Kishishe this week, which the M23 denied. Congo's army and the M23, a Tutsi-led militia, have been locked in fighting for months...
Taliban Defend Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts in Afghanistan
Washington and ISLAMABAD — The Islamist Taliban government has defended banning FM radio broadcasts from two U.S.-funded news media, including the Voice of America, in Afghanistan, alleging they were offending local laws. The ban on VOA and Azadi Radio, an Afghan extension of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, or RFE/RL,...
DRC, Rebel Groups Resume Peace Talks in Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya — The East African Community bloc has opened new talks on peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with representatives of major rebel groups attending for the first time. The DRC government, rebel group and local representatives are gathered in Nairobi to find ways to end the chronic conflict in the east of the country that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.
Zambians to Sue Mining Giant Anglo American for Lead Poisoning
KABWE — A court in South Africa last week ruled that U.N. experts can intervene in a class action lawsuit against mining giant Anglo American over lead poisoning in Zambia. South African and British lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of about 140,000 Zambian children and women whose health was allegedly damaged by a colonial-era lead mine. Anglo American has denied wrongdoing at the Kabwe mine, which it was involved in from the 1920s to 1970s.
Australia Lowers National Terrorism Threat Level, Shifts Focus on Foreign Interference and Espionage
Sydney — Australia has five official levels under its national terrorism threat classification system, ranging from "certain" to "not expected." The alert level has been in the middle range at "probable" since 2014, after the emergence of the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East. It has now...
Despite Odds, Italian and Turkish Leaders Find Common Ground
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italy's newly elected far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appear to be finding unlikely common ground on issues relating to Africa and migration. The relationship with Meloni is the latest in a list of strong partnerships that Erdogan has been working to build with European far-right leaders. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Algerian Police Release Dissident Writer
Algiers — One of Algeria's most prominent writers, Lazhari Labter, said Tuesday that he had been set free, days after he was arrested for reasons that remain unclear. The 70-year-old, who played a prominent role in the North African country's 2019 Hirak protests that unseated longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, had been arrested by police officers on November 20, according to his family.
Kenya Says Nearly a Million Children Are Acutely Malnourished
Drought in the Horn of Africa is worsening hunger across the region, including in Kenya, where authorities say nearly a million children are acutely malnourished. The failure of a fifth rainy season in a row has authorities and aid groups scrambling to prevent famine. Ahmed Hussein reports from Wajir county in northern Kenya.
Bombing Kills 15 Students at Religious School in Northern Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said Wednesday that at least 15 students were killed and 27 others wounded when a bomb ripped through a religious school, or madras, in northern Samangan province. Imdadullah Mahajer, the head of provincial information and culture directorate, confirmed the casualties to VOA by...
UN Warns Australia Over Health of Great Barrier Reef
Sydney — The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, said Tuesday that "a rapid escalation of corrective measures" is needed to safeguard the future of the country's Great Barrier Reef. UNESCO accused Australia of failing to adequately address climate change and other key threats, including poor...
Zimbabwe Scores Another First Against HIV In Africa
In October, Zimbabwe became to first African country to approve the use of the injectable HIV prevention drug known as cabotegravir. As Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, Zimbabwe, many are eager for the drug to become available. Videography by Blessing Chigwenhembe.
Russia Donates 260,000 Tons of Fertilizer to Africa
United nations — Russia has donated 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer it produced that was sitting in European ports and warehouses for use by farmers in Africa, the United Nations said Tuesday. “This will serve to alleviate humanitarian needs and prevent catastrophic crop loss in Africa, where it is...
Study: South Africa Resilient to Chinese Attempts to Influence Media
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa’s free press has been largely successful at resisting efforts by the Chinese government to influence its content, say analysts, affirming a recent study by the U.S.-based think tank Freedom House. “In South Africa, we have a deep historical suspicion of state media,”...
Freed Myanmar Activist Mya Aye Describes Harrowing Imprisonment
Prominent Myanmar democracy activist Mya Aye, 56, was among the nearly 6,000 prisoners pardoned in a mass amnesty the ruling junta announced November 17. In an exclusive interview with VOA, he described his arrest and harrowing conditions of his imprisonment, including time in Myanmar’s notorious Insein prison. Mya Aye...
Pakistan's Former Spymaster Takes Command of Powerful Military
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's new military chief, General Asim Munir, took command Tuesday of the country's nuclear-equipped armed forces amid renewed threats of terrorism and growing calls for him to take the powerful institution out of politics. The former head of the country's main spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), assumed...
Rights Activists Demand Release of Arrested Ugandan Opposition Leader
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan opposition politicians and rights groups are calling for the release of opposition party president Joseph Kabuleta, who was arrested Monday by security forces. Kabuleta's party is demanding an explanation for his arrest, which they likened to an abduction. Ugandan police accused him of promoting sectarianism,...
With Media Under Fire, Organizations Rally to Offer Support
From the evacuation of Ukrainian journalists in occupied cities to legal support for independent reporters from Russia, a community of organizations is working to keep media safe. In Ukraine, the February 24 invasion led to an unprecedented level of requests for assistance from the country’s National Union of Journalists of...
South Africa's President Could Face Impeachment Inquiry
Cape Town — A report by an independent panel appointed by South Africa's parliament contends that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated his oath of office, which could lead to an impeachment inquiry. The panel finds the president has to answer for the theft of at least a half-million dollars from his game farm that may not have been declared in his taxes.
