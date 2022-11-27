ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun Barrel City, TX

6-year-old boy in Gun Barrel City dies of possible carbon monoxide poisoning

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hgi6F_0jPHQifM00

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Police are investigating after a child died in Gun Barrel City yesterday of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Nov. 26, 2022, just after 9:00 a.m., the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments responded to a 911 call about a possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the 100 block of Garret Ln.

When they arrived, police and fire crews found a 3-year-old girl, two 4- and 6-year-old boys, and a 26-year-old woman. The 6-year-old boy was unresponsive.

First responders immediately began life-saving measures and all four were taken to the hospital, where the boy succumbed to his injuries. The two other children were reported to be in critical condition, but the woman is expected to recover.

Police are now investigating what might have led to the boy's death and to determine if any crimes were committed.

Dallas, TX
