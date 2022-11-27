A former carriage house, this Omaha Field Club home is 'like living in an art installation'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
KETV.com
Jimmy Kimmel on the Durham Museum's creative way of transporting the annual Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum's massive Christmas tree has gone national. Omaha's annual tradition, which will be on display throughout the holiday season, was mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night. In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel showed how the Durham Museum and Union Pacific transported the tree...
Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good
NEBRASKA CITY — The sign outside the long-closed Mayhew Cabin museum and John Brown’s Cave is blunt and to the point: “Killed by City of NC.” “NC” refers to Nebraska City, a quaint Missouri River town that is the home of Arbor Day as well as 10 museums, honoring everything from windmills to Civil War […] The post Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
fox42kptm.com
Durham Museum announces 2023 exhibit schedule
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum announced its 2023 exhibit schedule on Monday in a press release. Hall of Heroes celebrates America's obsession with superheroes and how they affect pop culture. The traveling exhibit will include:. Life-sized statues of Hulk, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, and more. Recreation of...
News Channel Nebraska
Secret Kindness Agents leave gifts, resources for homeless community in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A group of people in the Omaha metro area were doing their part to help the homeless community on Giving Tuesday. A group known as The Secret Kindness Agents, which was established to teach students to perform random acts of kindness, spent Tuesday putting scarves, mittens, hats, hygiene products, snacks, socks and more at Midtown Crossing at Turner Park.
WOWT
New animatronic dinosaur exhibition coming to Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A Safari Park just outside Omaha is getting a prehistoric attraction in 2023. According to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Dinosaurs will be scattered around the Wildlife Safari Park...
omahamagazine.com
Status: Pre-Loved Luxury Handbags: FACES of Omaha 2022
Christi Ballard’s passion for designer luxury handbags began in high school, later spurring a side hustle in the online resale market while working a corporate job. In May 2020, she officially started her business, naming it Status: Pre-Loved Luxury Handbags. Her Omaha customers were thrilled at the opening of her Aksarben Village boutique one year later.
thereader.com
Now Open in Blackstone
The Switch closed its doors for a concept overhaul over the summer and just launched the first of four food concepts coming to the Blackstone food hall. Single Double (@SingleDoubleBurger on Instagram) has made its official debut at Kamp Blackstone. While the establishment stands alone at the moment, no expense was spared to ensure that the experience would satisfy, while leaving you hungry for more. And if you promise not to tell anyone, we can hook you up with the Secret Menu, which will feature new items regularly, so be sure to check back often!
klkntv.com
Hickman Anytime Fitness welcomes members of closed Lincoln gyms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – When the Anytime Fitness locations in Lincoln closed their doors last week, members were notified that they could transfer their membership to neighboring locations. The closest location to Lincoln is in Hickman. The owner there is now welcoming those with Anytime Fitness memberships to join...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this winter?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
KETV.com
'Life keeps handing them challenges': Metro firefighter, teacher face unimaginable health battle
OMAHA, Neb. — A metro couple is navigating an unimaginable health battle. This latest chapter of their story includes another medical curve ball. They're both public servants: One is a firefighter, while the other is a public school teacher. Their friends hope that their giving nature is repaid as...
klkntv.com
CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
Omaha mom opens up on friendship with Cari Allen as search continues
It's been a week and a half since Cari Allen was last seen. While deputies search for the 43-year-old, people close to her worry.
Nebraska Restaurant Offers Over 20 Kinds of Deviled Eggs [PHOTOS]
Over the holiday weekend, I came across a photo on Facebook that stopped me dead in my tracks. The post was from a place called Deviled Egg Co. in Omaha, Nebraska, and it featured some of the most unusual deviled eggs I've ever seen!. I've only ever had one variety...
etxview.com
One person killed at west Omaha construction site
One person was killed Wednesday at a construction site in west Omaha. Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey was fatally injured around 11:30 a.m. when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. Construction workers were trying to connect two pipes on the side of the road when the accident occurred, a police spokesman said.
Omaha man donates to wrong kettle; man pretends to be red kettle bell ringer
The season of giving is here and you've probably seen red kettles and volunteers from the Salvation Army ringing the bells, but make sure they have the official signage.
Sioux City Journal
Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln
Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln. Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
Comments / 5