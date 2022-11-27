Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
How a looming nationwide rail worker strike could impact you as Christmas approaches
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A looming national rail worker strike is in sight, if no agreement is reached toward a contract for unionized train workers on the nation’s railways. Previous Coverage: Time running out for ratification of rail worker agreement. It's happening in the midst of the Christmas holiday...
WWMT
Western Michigan University to donate vintage aircraft parts to Hooligans Flight Team
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The high-flying tribute to veterans across the nation is getting some pieces from West Michigan. Western Michigan University is anticipated to donate parts from two vintage military aircraft to the Hooligans Flight Team during a ceremony at Western's College of Aviation Campus Friday afternoon, according to WMU officials.
WWMT
Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Negotiations resumed Thursday between the administration at Ascension Borgess Hospital and its nurses. If a tentative agreement on a new contract isn’t reached by the end of the week, nurses said they will hold a strike authorization vote Monday and Tuesday. Rally: Nurses rally for...
WWMT
Mullen Automotive finalizes ELMS acquisition
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive is shifting into gear by finalizing its purchase of the former AM General plant. The factory was included in its acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions. We previously reported the Mullen plant could employ 6-700 people. The local United Auto...
WWMT
'Make a Veteran Smile' campaign aims to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANSING, Mich. — With Christmas right around the corner, holiday cheer continues to spread throughout West Michigan. Michigan Veterans Homes announced their "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign Wednesday, encouraging Michiganders to send cards or letters to veterans. Veterans and Military Families Month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November.
WWMT
State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
WWMT
Eastside neighborhood in Kalamazoo expected to see new development
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The east side of Kalamazoo is expected to see a brand new redevelopment complex. Kalamazoo and the community on the east side have organizers that are helping build and refresh the east side of town with the Eastside Gateway Project. Possible: Bike lanes could be added...
WWMT
Holiday Happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With many holidays right around the corner, West Michigan is gearing up to celebrate the festive season. Kalamazoo tree lighting: Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities. Check out events coming up in our list below:. Kent County. Dec. 1 -...
WWMT
Three finalists selected in search for new Kalamazoo city attorney
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's come down to three candidates for the open position of Kalamazoo's city attorney. The City of Kalamazoo selected finalists William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter for the opportunity, and is expected to host a public meet and greet Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall, city officials said in a release Tuesday.
WWMT
Bronson Methodist Hospital tackling FLU, RSV and COVID-19 cases during holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A doctor at Bronson Methodist Hospital said although there are dozens of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, COVID-19 cases in Michigan have remained stable. While the hospital staff is tackling COVID-19, they’re also dealing with RSV and flu cases. “So, if you combine those,...
WWMT
Free service line inspections provided as massive Benton Harbor project nears completion
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — Residents of Benton Harbor can see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, as lead service line replacement work nears completion. As of late November, 99.3% of service lines had been replaced, according to city officials. However, Benton Harbor residents are urged to...
WWMT
Grand Rapids fire chief John Lehman retiring after 38 years of service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Effective May 1, 2023, Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman will retire following a prestigious 38-year career in fire service, according to Grand Rapids officials in a release Thursday. “I have been extremely lucky to have served the City of Grand Rapids and the men...
WWMT
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
WWMT
South Haven meets fundraising goal for downtown park improvement
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven is wrapping up a fundraising effort to build a wintertime gathering place at Dyckman Park in the city's downtown. The city beat its goal by $284, just before the deadline, to fund some much anticipated upgrades to the popular park, according to the city.
WWMT
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
WWMT
Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
WWMT
One year after Oxford shooting, lawmakers criticize lack of urgency on school safety
LANSING, Mich. — On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting at Oxford High School — a tragedy that left four students dead, seven people injured, and a community in pain — some are left wondering what's been done in Lansing to prevent another mass shooting from occurring.
WWMT
Wind advisory issued Wednesday with isolated power outages possible
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Most of West Michigan is under a wind advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts are expected to peak during the afternoon around 45 mph. The strongest gusts could cause isolated power outages due to downed tree limbs. With air temperatures near 30 degrees, the strong...
WWMT
Bronson Health Foundation recognized for patient, community support
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In recognition for their efforts to support patients, families, and employees, Bronson Health Foundation received the 2022 award for Excellence in Fundraising from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. “Our goal is to make sure our community has ways to partner with Bronson providers and clinical teams...
WWMT
Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker retires, deputy chief named interim
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will soon be under new leadership as its police chief said he plans to retire by the end of January 2023. Police Chief Jim Blocker announced his retirement Thursday after serving as the chief for 8 1/2 years. Deputy Chief...
