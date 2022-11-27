Read full article on original website
Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Back-to-back early exits at the World Cup have Germany coach Hansi Flick wanting to go back to basics. The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia.
Belgium out of World Cup as Croatia advances with 0-0 draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The ball reached Romelu Lukaku right in front of goal with seconds remaining. Score, and he'd send Belgium into the round of 16 of the World Cup.
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team's opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week.
Messi fans from Asia cheer on Argentina at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — On their way to Argentina's decisive game against Poland, Mohit Daga and Aayush Verma approached the stadium carrying a massive painting of their heroes Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona with the World Cup trophy. Daga had spent 17 days painting it. It weighed 5 kilograms...
Morocco reaches last 16 of World Cup, beats Canada 2-1
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Walid Regragui stood in the middle of a team huddle as his players reached out and patted him vigorously on the head. Then they threw their coach in the air, almost as if they had already won the World Cup. Regragui has been an international...
World Cup redemption for Japan coach 29 years later in Qatar
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The “Agony of Doha” came 29 years ago, and Hajime Moriyasu experienced it first-hand as a midfielder on Japan’s national soccer team. He’s now the coach, and he’s made amends.
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 12
Highlights from the 12th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Samurai spirit: Japan explodes with World Cup joy
As the final whistle blew on Japan's shock victory over Spain, thrilled fans flooded onto Tokyo's Shibuya Scramble crossing to celebrate a win few had dared to dream of. But the party atmosphere was unmistakable, with fans jumping up and down and rushing into the crossing, as police tried to corral the crowds with yellow caution tape.
Germany, Norway urge NATO to protect undersea infrastructure
BERLIN (AP) — NATO's secretary-general on Thursday welcomed a recommendation by Germany and Norway for the military alliance to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with his his Norwegian counterpart on Wednesday...
Serbia names pro-Russian politician new spy chief
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s government on Thursday named a staunchly pro-Russian politician as the Balkan state's new spy chief. Aleksandar Vulin, who served as Serbia’s interior minister in the previous government and held the defense ministry portfolio prior to that is taking over as the director of BIA, Serbia’s intelligence agency, the government said in a statement.
