brownbears.com
Men's basketball travels to Bryant, Hartford this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team will hit the road to take on Bryant and Hartford this weekend. The Bears face off with the Bulldogs this Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., before heading to Connecticut to take on the Hawks on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
brownbears.com
Bears' win-streak snapped at five with loss to Holy Cross
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball's five-game win streak came to an end with a 60-45 defeat to Holy Cross on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Brown (5-3) struggled from the field against a very good Holy Cross (5-2) defense. The Bears shot just 27 percent from the floor and 19 percent from three for the game. Isabella Mauricio led Brown with 10 points and Beth Nelson was second on the team with seven.
brownbears.com
Bears win streak hits five with victory at Central Connecticut
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball earned its fifth-straight win with a 69-46 victory at Central Connecticut on Monday night. Brown (5-2) was led by Kyla Jones, who scored 17 points and Charlotte Jewell, who tallied 13. Jones scored all 17 points in the first half and finished the game with five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Jewell was 3-for-3 from three and had four rebounds.
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Battles to End in Non-Conference Loss to Boston College
<strong>PROVIDENCE, R.I. – </strong>A frenetic last five minutes saw five goals scored as the Boston College Eagles (4-5-2, 4-3-1 HEA) took a 4-2 win over the Brown Bears (3-7-1, 1-6-1 ECAC) Tuesday night at Meehan Auditorium.<br /> <br /> "I was really proud of the guys, I thought we played an elite-level skill team and an elite-level team in the and I thought we out-battled them, I thought we out-played them; and we deserved a better fate," said head coach Brendan Whittet '94. "If our guys play that way wins will come. I'm not disappointed at all with the effort or with how hard we played, my guys left it on the ice they played unbelievably hard, good hockey and we're definitely growing as a team."<br /> <br /> Andre Gasseau gave the Eagles an early lead with a goal at 12:39 of the opening frame. Cutter Gauthier and Lukas Gustafsson assisted on the goal.<br /> <br /> BC seemingly doubled the lead at 9:12 of the middle period, but the tally was waved off immediately due to goaltender interference.<br /> <br /> Nathan Plessis had a scoring chance for the Bears late in the second, but his shot from the low slot was saved by Mitch Benson (23 saves).<br /> <br /> The game opened up in the middle of the third period with Brendan Clark and Cole Quisenberry both picking up breakaway chances with Benson standing tall to keep the Bears off the scoreboard.<br /> <br /> At 12:55 of the frame, Samuli Niinisaari hit the crossbar with a slapshot from the point with the puck flying out of play off iron.<br /> <br /> The Eagles doubled the lead at 15:47 of the third with Gauthier striking on the power play for his seventh goal of the season.<br /> <br /> Two minutes after BC's goal, Brown got on the board to cut into the lead with an extra attacker goal from Gavin Puskar at 17:49 of the third. The junior found a pass from Jordan Tonelli in the slot and beat Benson with a high shot. Ryan Bottrill also assisted on the goal.<br /> <br /> Nikita Nesterenko made it 3-1 BC at 18:36 of the third, hitting the empty net from the neutral zone with Marshall Warren assisting.<br /> <br /> Just 32 seconds later, Brett Bliss scored his second of the season with an extra attacker, power play goal to bring the Bears back within a goal.<br /> <br /> With the net empty again, Nesterenko found the back of the net from the neutral zone for a second time to make it 4-2 Eagles with 22 seconds remaining.<br /> <br /> <strong>GAME NOTES</strong> <ul> <li>Mathieu Caron recorded 25 saves in the loss.</li> <li>The Eagles finished with a slight edge in shots on goal, 29-25.</li> <li>Brown finished the game 1-for-2 on the power play while BC finished 1-for-3.</li> </ul> Brown hits the road to take on the LIU Sharks (3-9-1, Independent) for a pair of games over the weekend. Brown and LIU will square off at 8 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 3) before closing the weekend series at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Both games will be played at Northwell Health Ice Center and will stream on ESPN+.
brownbears.com
Bears set to host Holy Cross on Wednesday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball returns home to take on Holy Cross on Wednesday (Nov. 30). The game will tip at 7 p.m. in the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears will be hosting its Mental Health Awareness game with information regarding mental health organizations available. ABOUT BROWN. -...
brownbears.com
Women's soccer sees three named to All-East Region team
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Seniors Kayla Duran, Brittany Raphino, and Ava Seelenfreund have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-Region teams. Duran and Raphino have earned First Team All-East Region honors, while Seelenfreund has been named to the Second Team. Raphino was also recently named a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist.
brownbears.com
Baseball Announces 2023 Season Schedule
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Head Baseball Coaching Chair Grant Achilles has announced the Bears' schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The schedule features 39 games, including 21 Ivy League games, 19 non-league games, and 18 home games to be played at Attanasio Family Field at Murray Stadium. Brown will...
brownbears.com
Raphino named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior Brittany Raphino of the Brown women's soccer team has been named a 2022 Women's MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, as announced by United Soccer Coaches Wednesday. Raphino is one of 15 semifinalists based on voting by NCAA Division I women's soccer coaches. The MAC Hermann Trophy...
brownbears.com
Tuesday's 10: Grace Arnolie & Gianna Aiello, Women's Basketball
This week's guests on Tuesday's 10 are Grace Arnolie and Gianna Aiello of the Brown women's basketball team.
