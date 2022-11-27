<strong>PROVIDENCE, R.I. – </strong>A frenetic last five minutes saw five goals scored as the Boston College Eagles (4-5-2, 4-3-1 HEA) took a 4-2 win over the Brown Bears (3-7-1, 1-6-1 ECAC) Tuesday night at Meehan Auditorium.<br /> <br /> "I was really proud of the guys, I thought we played an elite-level skill team and an elite-level team in the and I thought we out-battled them, I thought we out-played them; and we deserved a better fate," said head coach Brendan Whittet '94. "If our guys play that way wins will come. I'm not disappointed at all with the effort or with how hard we played, my guys left it on the ice they played unbelievably hard, good hockey and we're definitely growing as a team."<br /> <br /> Andre Gasseau gave the Eagles an early lead with a goal at 12:39 of the opening frame. Cutter Gauthier and Lukas Gustafsson assisted on the goal.<br /> <br /> BC seemingly doubled the lead at 9:12 of the middle period, but the tally was waved off immediately due to goaltender interference.<br /> <br /> Nathan Plessis had a scoring chance for the Bears late in the second, but his shot from the low slot was saved by Mitch Benson (23 saves).<br /> <br /> The game opened up in the middle of the third period with Brendan Clark and Cole Quisenberry both picking up breakaway chances with Benson standing tall to keep the Bears off the scoreboard.<br /> <br /> At 12:55 of the frame, Samuli Niinisaari hit the crossbar with a slapshot from the point with the puck flying out of play off iron.<br /> <br /> The Eagles doubled the lead at 15:47 of the third with Gauthier striking on the power play for his seventh goal of the season.<br /> <br /> Two minutes after BC's goal, Brown got on the board to cut into the lead with an extra attacker goal from Gavin Puskar at 17:49 of the third. The junior found a pass from Jordan Tonelli in the slot and beat Benson with a high shot. Ryan Bottrill also assisted on the goal.<br /> <br /> Nikita Nesterenko made it 3-1 BC at 18:36 of the third, hitting the empty net from the neutral zone with Marshall Warren assisting.<br /> <br /> Just 32 seconds later, Brett Bliss scored his second of the season with an extra attacker, power play goal to bring the Bears back within a goal.<br /> <br /> With the net empty again, Nesterenko found the back of the net from the neutral zone for a second time to make it 4-2 Eagles with 22 seconds remaining.<br /> <br /> <strong>GAME NOTES</strong> <ul> <li>Mathieu Caron recorded 25 saves in the loss.</li> <li>The Eagles finished with a slight edge in shots on goal, 29-25.</li> <li>Brown finished the game 1-for-2 on the power play while BC finished 1-for-3.</li> </ul> Brown hits the road to take on the LIU Sharks (3-9-1, Independent) for a pair of games over the weekend. Brown and LIU will square off at 8 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 3) before closing the weekend series at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Both games will be played at Northwell Health Ice Center and will stream on ESPN+.<br /> <br /> <span style="color:#800000;"><em><strong>BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION</strong></em><br /> <em>The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today's Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click </em></span><a href="http://brown.edu/go/busf"><span style="color:#800000;"><em>here</em></span></a><span style="color:#800000;"><em>. </em><br /> <br /> <strong><em>FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL</em></strong><br /> <em><em>For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow </em></em></span><a href="https://twitter.com/brownu_bears"><span style="color:#800000;"><em>@BrownU_Bears</em></span></a><span style="color:#800000;"><em> on Twitter, </em></span><a href="https://www.instagram.com/brownu_bears"><span style="color:#800000;"><em>@BrownU_Bears</em></span></a><span style="color:#800000;"><em> on Instagram, like </em></span><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BrownUBears"><span style="color:#800000;"><em>BrownUBears</em></span></a><span style="color:#800000;"><em> on Facebook and subscribe to the </em></span><a href="http://youtube.com/brownathletics"><span style="color:#800000;"><em>BrownAthletics</em></span></a><span style="color:#800000;"><em> YouTube channel.</em><br /> </span>

