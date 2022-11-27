ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

Holiday festival & parade returning to Downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - – ‘Tis the season to be in Downtown Harrisonburg!. The Winter Wonderfest community festival and holiday parade make their annual return on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the public is invited to attend. According to a press release, Saturday’s festivities in Downtown will begin with...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Powerful art creates ‘Powerful Voices’

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Incredible talent met powerful stories on Wednesday night at the Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors display in Staunton. “They may see themselves as victims, it is always possible to become a survivor,” said New Direction Center’s Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram. New Direction...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Village to Village collects gifts for 85 refugee families

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since October, Village to Village has been collecting winter clothes, books, and toys to deliver to newly resettled refugee families around the Valley. The Harrisonburg non-profit holds the Refugee Christmas Collection each year but this year was its largest ever with the number of refugees from...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Toy Convoy returns for its 26th year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Toy Convoy was started by and is an initiative of WHSV done on behalf of The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Staunton, Waynesboro, as well as Page One in Page County. For the 26th consecutive year, our goal is to serve all the children...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg-Rockingham non-profits prepare for ‘Giving Tuesday’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you have any money left from Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, you may consider donating it for Giving Tuesday. Harrisonburg and Rockingham non-profits are pushing for donations to help them start new projects. “It helps unleash the power of people to do good within...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Massanutten Resort finishing up preparations for winter season

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Staff at Massanutten Resort work practically all year round to make sure the slopes, lifts, and other aspects of their winter season are ready to go for opening day for daily operations, which normally falls around mid-December. “We opened up Thanksgiving Weekend, which is a bit...
MASSANUTTEN, VA
WHSV

Valley Program for Aging Services provides tips for stress relief for caregivers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) a main facet of the organization is providing support for caregivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, caregivers are defined as anyone who ‘provides care to people who need some degree of ongoing assistance with everyday tasks on a regular or daily basis’. The CDC says caregivers often experience health issues like increased levels of depression and anxiety, compromised immune function, and worse self-reported physical health.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority discuss 2023 initiatives

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority joined its Board of Commission to discuss ways to improve its buildings in 2023. The authority addressed revitalization and affordable housing in the Friendly City. HRHA approved the issuance of bonds for $11,000,000. The bonds are for...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA

