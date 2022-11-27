Read full article on original website
WHSV
Holiday festival & parade returning to Downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - – ‘Tis the season to be in Downtown Harrisonburg!. The Winter Wonderfest community festival and holiday parade make their annual return on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the public is invited to attend. According to a press release, Saturday’s festivities in Downtown will begin with...
WHSV
Powerful art creates ‘Powerful Voices’
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Incredible talent met powerful stories on Wednesday night at the Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors display in Staunton. “They may see themselves as victims, it is always possible to become a survivor,” said New Direction Center’s Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram. New Direction...
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
WHSV
Village to Village collects gifts for 85 refugee families
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since October, Village to Village has been collecting winter clothes, books, and toys to deliver to newly resettled refugee families around the Valley. The Harrisonburg non-profit holds the Refugee Christmas Collection each year but this year was its largest ever with the number of refugees from...
WHSV
Toy Convoy returns for its 26th year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Toy Convoy was started by and is an initiative of WHSV done on behalf of The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Staunton, Waynesboro, as well as Page One in Page County. For the 26th consecutive year, our goal is to serve all the children...
WHSV
100-bike donation helps Salvation Army of Staunton exceed Angel Tree goal
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA’s Valley Dealerships gave the gift of bikes to the Salvation Army of Staunton’s Angel Tree program. This helps exceed the goal for the 600 kids who are signed up for this year. The team’s motivation is providing smiles on Christmas morning. “I...
WHSV
“Ride with Pride” hopes for $5 thousand in donations for Giving Tuesday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Like horses, the equestrian therapy organization relies on the kindness of others to thrive. Since the group is on hiatus, donations from Giving Tuesday will help the board plan for next year. “Our horses are coming back in February and March, and we will often need...
WHSV
Evermore Construction working with nonprofits to help single mothers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Really the science says when you give you really receive. You get that feel-good dopamine overload and it is kind of addicting and so it is nice to just be a part of it,” Leyna Campbell explained. Ernie Campbell Jr., the president and CEO...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham non-profits prepare for ‘Giving Tuesday’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you have any money left from Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, you may consider donating it for Giving Tuesday. Harrisonburg and Rockingham non-profits are pushing for donations to help them start new projects. “It helps unleash the power of people to do good within...
WSET
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
WHSV
Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
WHSV
Massanutten Resort finishing up preparations for winter season
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Staff at Massanutten Resort work practically all year round to make sure the slopes, lifts, and other aspects of their winter season are ready to go for opening day for daily operations, which normally falls around mid-December. “We opened up Thanksgiving Weekend, which is a bit...
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services provides tips for stress relief for caregivers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) a main facet of the organization is providing support for caregivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, caregivers are defined as anyone who ‘provides care to people who need some degree of ongoing assistance with everyday tasks on a regular or daily basis’. The CDC says caregivers often experience health issues like increased levels of depression and anxiety, compromised immune function, and worse self-reported physical health.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority discuss 2023 initiatives
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority joined its Board of Commission to discuss ways to improve its buildings in 2023. The authority addressed revitalization and affordable housing in the Friendly City. HRHA approved the issuance of bonds for $11,000,000. The bonds are for...
Augusta Free Press
Dukes of Hazzard’s Tom Wopat to perform free concert at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Tom Wopat is best known for his role as “Luke” on the hit series “The Dukes of Hazzard.” However, he is also a celebrated singer-songwriter who was nominated for a Tony award for his performance on Broadway. Wopat will perform a free Christmas show at Cooter’s...
WHSV
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Lindsey Wimer
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Lindsey Wimer is a record-setting senior at Broadway High School who makes an impact on the court and in the classroom. “I love our small community and it’s really amazing to see all of our supporters cheering me on,” said Wimer, a basketball and volleyball star for the Gobblers.
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closure
Drivers, if you’ll be on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area tonight, Nov. 30, prepare for delays. Starting at 10 p.m., I-95 will be reduced to one lane in both directions near Exit 133, Route 17, and Exit 136, Centreport Parkway, in Stafford County.
