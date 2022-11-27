Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Senate to vote Tuesday on final passage of same-sex marriage bill
(CNN) — The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on final passage of a bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. The chamber on Monday night reached an agreement to hold three amendment votes starting at 3:45 p.m. ET before a final passage vote. The bill is expected to pass the Senate. The House would then need to approve the legislation before sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
WISH-TV
House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi
(CNN) — House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress.
WISH-TV
Biden ‘confident’ rail strike will be avoided after meeting with congressional leaders
(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is “confident” a rail strike will be avoided while meeting with the top four Congressional leaders, adding that Congress “has to act to prevent” a rail strike. “I asked the four top leaders in Congress to ask...
WISH-TV
Senate passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown
(CNN) — The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by a strike. The House passed the tentative rail agreement on Wednesday. The measure can now be sent to the president to be signed into law. The vote came after pressure had mounted on lawmakers to act swiftly. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Thursday that the Senate “cannot leave until we get the job done.”
WISH-TV
House Democrats set to discuss how to handle Trump’s tax returns
(CNN) — The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee will meet Thursday to discuss how to handle six years of former President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns, one day after the panel received access to the records following a protracted legal fight. The committee is planning to be...
WISH-TV
Supreme Court hears Texas’ challenge to Biden immigration and deportation policies
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Biden administration’s authority to prioritize which non-citizens to deport when hearing a challenge brought by two Republican state attorneys general who say the Department of Homeland Security is skirting federal immigration law. The justices were considering three distinct issues...
Senate averts rail strike avoiding West Virginia, coal states’ economic damage
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The US Senate approved a resolution aimed at preventing a nationwide rail strike that caused concerns about potential damage to our regional economy. Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Senate reached a deal on a measure to prevent a walk-out with a 80 to 15 vote. There were concerns a strike could economically […]
Obama, Warnock campaign in Atlanta ahead of Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA (WRBL) — Sen. Warnock shared the stage in Atlanta with former President Barack Obama to garner support a few days ahead of the Georgia senate runoff. About 5,000 people jammed into the industrial hall at Pullman Yard where Warnock and Obama wasted no time going after his opponent Herschel Walker. “Plenty folks haven’t voted […]
WISH-TV
Former White House deputy chief of staff meeting with January 6 committee Tuesday
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is interviewing former White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato on Tuesday, a potentially key witness whose testimony could shed new light on former President Donald Trump’s movements leading up to and on January 6, 2021, according to two sources familiar with the panel’s work.
Comments / 0