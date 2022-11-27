ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WISH-TV

Senate to vote Tuesday on final passage of same-sex marriage bill

(CNN) — The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on final passage of a bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. The chamber on Monday night reached an agreement to hold three amendment votes starting at 3:45 p.m. ET before a final passage vote. The bill is expected to pass the Senate. The House would then need to approve the legislation before sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ARIZONA STATE
WISH-TV

Senate passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown

(CNN) — The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by a strike. The House passed the tentative rail agreement on Wednesday. The measure can now be sent to the president to be signed into law. The vote came after pressure had mounted on lawmakers to act swiftly. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Thursday that the Senate “cannot leave until we get the job done.”
WSAV News 3

Obama, Warnock campaign in Atlanta ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

ATLANTA (WRBL) — Sen. Warnock shared the stage in Atlanta with former President Barack Obama to garner support a few days ahead of the Georgia senate runoff. About 5,000 people jammed into the industrial hall at Pullman Yard where Warnock and Obama wasted no time going after his opponent Herschel Walker. “Plenty folks haven’t voted […]
GEORGIA STATE
WISH-TV

Former White House deputy chief of staff meeting with January 6 committee Tuesday

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is interviewing former White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato on Tuesday, a potentially key witness whose testimony could shed new light on former President Donald Trump’s movements leading up to and on January 6, 2021, according to two sources familiar with the panel’s work.

