BBC
World Cup 2022: Japan take sensational lead against Spain after VAR check
Japan score through Ao Tanaka to take the lead against Spain after a VAR check determines the ball did not go out of play as it was pulled back across goal. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
BBC
Mark Brown guilty of murdering Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware
A builder has been found guilty of murdering two women he met on an escort website. Mark Brown, 41, of St Leonards, East Sussex, killed Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware, who went missing six months apart in 2021. He once predicted to his boss that he was "going down" for...
BBC
Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright charged over fatal helicopter crash
A famous Australian crocodile wrangler has been charged over a helicopter crash that killed his friend and reality television co-star. Known as the Outback Wrangler, Matt Wright is accused of perverting the course of justice, destroying and fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and unlawful entry. He is the third person...
