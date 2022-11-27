Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is characterized by the presence of abnormal amounts of fat in the liver, which is called steatosis. If you have fat in your liver but no other damage, you are thought to have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). If left untreated, inflammation and liver cell damage can occur, causing a disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is associated with cirrhosis, end-stage liver disease, and liver transplantation, and is often associated with cardiovascular-related diseases.
The Best Hydrating Foods For Your Scalp And Hair Health Over 40, According To Doctors
If you’re over 40 you may be noticing little changes in your hair and scalp. Perhaps your scalp is drier than it has ever been and your hair refuses to grow past your shoulders without breaking and becoming thinned out. Or maybe you have the opposite issue and your oil and sebum production has been in overdrive. Hormones and just plain aging can change our skin and hair, but this doesn’t have to be a negative thing. With the right products and — most importantly — a good diet rich in healthy fats and protein, you can having shiny, voluminous, healthy-looking hair.
findingfarina.com
Blood Circulation Problems: How to Improve Blood Circulation
Health is wealth. Or so they say. But what contributes to healthy wealth? Nearly everyone agrees that cardiovascular health is an individual’s overall well-being. After all, the circulatory system pumps blood to every part of the body. From the heart to the blood vessels, it helps deliver nutrients to cells that make up the human body.
Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting the juice of crushed apples. The vinegar can be used for a variety of purposes, including in cooking and as a household cleaner. Apple cider vinegar may also be helpful in managing certain conditions. When taken in by mouth, apple cider vinegar might...
cohaitungchi.com
Green Smoothies for Hashimoto’s and Your Thyroid
The right kind of nutrition is necessary for everyone, and it is essential for people with Hashimoto’s, hypothyroidism or any autoimmune disease for that matter. This is why I love green smoothies for Hashimoto’s and thyroid health. Hashimoto’s is not what I consider a “thyroid disease,” per se,...
Nutritionists Swear By This Fiber Smoothie Recipe To Boost Digestion After Thanksgiving
If you’re feeling stuffed after the big Thanksgiving meal, utilizing fiber and protein can help you not only de-bloat, but also keep you satiated and energized for longer. We reached out to nutritionists and other health experts for one great smoothie recipe to whip up if boosting your digestion is your goal. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight re: healthy smoothie making from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and a tasty, healthy smoothie recipe from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM.
Cucumbers: Nutrition facts and health benefits
Cucumbers have many nutritional benefits, are low in calories and high in valuable nutrients.
Can Celery Help Improve Your Gut Health?
It's important to understand how certain foods such as celery can affect the body, especially when it comes to gut health. Here's what to know.
brewcrewball.com
The Boiled Egg Diet – Lose 24 Pounds In Just 2 Weeks
This diet has become extremely popular nowadays because it helped thousands of people around the world to lose 24 pounds within 2 weeks. Since obesity is the no.1 health problem that people deal with, in this article we will show you the boiled-egg diet which guarantees weight loss. If not...
The Best Fat-Burning Yogurt Topping, According To Nutritionists
Burning fat and losing weight healthily requires not only regular exercise, but also a balanced, energy-filled diet. Yogurt is one filling, energizing and timeless breakfast choice, and health experts explain that you can make it even more beneficial...
Healthline
Cellulitis Symptoms Not to Ignore
Cellulitis is a common skin infection that always requires treatment. That’s why it’s important not to ignore the symptoms, such as an irritated or painful rash, skin blisters, swelling, and fever. Early treatment is the best way to prevent potentially serious complications from cellulitis. Cellulitis is a bacterial...
Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult.
Next Avenue
Walking Smart
Think of walking as a one-stop shop when it comes to optimal fitness. Love a daily stroll? Science says you're doing yourself a major favor. Research from Harvard Medical School suggests that if you're over 50, walking 4,000 to 7,500 steps a day is a significant boost not only to build longevity but a great way to improve your overall health.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Doctor explains how changing one simple morning habit can boost your metabolism all day long
Metabolism is closely linked to nutrition and the availability of nutrients. Bioenergetics is a term that describes the biochemical or metabolic pathways by which the cell ultimately obtains energy. Energy formation is one of the vital components of metabolism. In simple terms, metabolism is a group of processes that turn all the food and drink we intake every day into the energy our body needs.
Medical News Today
Diet tips to improve insulin resistance
Insulin is a hormone that helps the body absorb glucose and keeps blood sugar levels balanced. Insulin resistance makes it harder for the body’s cells to take in glucose. However, some dietary measures can improve insulin resistance. Insulin resistance occurs when the cells in the body cannot use insulin...
Medical News Today
Signs of high cholesterol on the face
While rare, high cholesterol levels may present as yellowish patches or bumps on the mid-upper and lower eyelids just under the skin. A doctor may recommend minimally-invasive surgery, medication, or lifestyle modifications to treat the underlying cause. A person can also use lasers and other cosmetic treatments to minimize these...
Healthline
Pinworms and Eczema: Is There a Connection?
While you can have both pinworms and eczema, so far, there’s no evidence that pinworms actually cause eczema. A pinworm infection is never fun, but can it cause eczema? Pinworms do lead to intense itchiness but to date,. have found no connection to eczema. Read on to learn more...
cohaitungchi.com
Learn About The Health Benefits of B Complex Vitamins
You may be familiar with vitamins B6 and B12, but did you know there are actually eight B vitamins? Once thought of as a single nutrient, the health benefits of B vitamins provide unique health benefits and functions in the body. B vitamins convert the food we eat into fuel (energy) which the body uses to support brain function and promote optimal heart health and healthy skin. Unfortunately, our body doesn’t produce B vitamins, so we must get them through our diet or supplementation. Because B vitamins are water-soluble and not stored in the body, they must be replenished daily.
Medical News Today
How fiber helps lower cholesterol and what to eat
Soluble fiber, found in foods such as oats, vegetables, and fruits, may help to lower cholesterol. Cholesterol is a fatty substance that the liver creates. Cholesterol also. eating animal products, such as dairy and meat. The body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly. However, excess cholesterol can...
