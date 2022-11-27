ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains

Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Popular Science

To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires

Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Family Handyman

Pro Tips For Estimating How Many Plants You Need

When spring arrives and you get the itch to go plant shopping, it’s tempting to buy way more than you have room for. There’s no exact formula for determining how many plants you need, and even experienced gardeners like me over-buy sometimes. As an avid container gardener, I...
The Hill

That new chestnut? USDA plans to allow the release of GE trees into wild forests

Although many Americans still associate the winter holidays with chestnuts, the tree that once produced them — the American chestnut — no longer does so, except in a few rare cases. During the first half of the 20th century, billions of chestnut trees died from an exotic fungus, which was brought into this country on Japanese chestnut stock. The loss of the American chestnut was a historic event, because the trees not only supplied nuts but also wood for home, coffin and furniture construction, and the raw material for making railroad ties, shingles, telephone poles, fences and leather tannins.
icytales.com

Can you leave the airport during a layover? 4 best things you need to know

Most airlines demand you check in for an international trip two hours in advance. After you reach the airport, it will probably take you close to an hour to pass through security and exit the terminal. Can you leave the airport during a layover? It’s still unclear. The bare...
birdsandblooms.com

Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?

“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
AFP

How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems

Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. "Kelp and eelgrass are often considered good ways to sequester carbon which can help mitigate the ongoing impacts of climate change," stressed Fujii, a prime example of how destruction of nature can worsen planetary warming. ia/st/rma
WISCONSIN STATE
icytales.com

5 Most Effective Tips On How To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies In The House

Before you can even think of how to get rid of fruit flies in the house, they would have multiplied, resulting in fruit fly infestation. Fruit flies are tiny little insects that are of a size that is hardly noticeable most of the time. These tiny reddish brown insects are...
icytales.com

What Is The Tree With Pink Flowers: 10 Most Amazing Pink Flowering Trees!

A tree with pink flowers adds a peaceful ambiance to any backyard. These pink flowering trees vary from moderately tall to smaller trees that can also be grown as shrubs if desired. Flowering trees are the epitome of beauty for any garden area or any home backyard. There are many...
backyardgardener.com

Begonia – Summer and Winter flowering

These Popular and Easy-to-Grow Flowers Come in Many Types. These attractive plants are invaluable as house plants, for the greenhouse, and for filling summer flower beds. Some kinds are grown for their ornamental leaves, others for their flowers; some bloom in summer, others in winter, while a few flower more or less all the year round. Begonias are found wild chiefly in South and Central America, though many are native plants of India and other tropical and subtropical countries. They belong to the family Begoniaceae. The name Begonia commemorates a Frenchman, M. Michel Begon.
Tammy Emineth

Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
BobVila

Plant Food vs. Fertilizer: What’s the Difference?

Is plant food the same as fertilizer? In short, no. While both contribute to a plant’s overall health and growth, there are differences that set them apart. Unfortunately, the terms often are used interchangeably, which leads to confusion about plant food vs. fertilizer. First off, what is plant food?...
agequipmentintelligence.com

Verdant Robotics Raises $46.5 Million to Reduce Ag Chemicals, Improve Farm Profits

Verdant Robotics announced the close of a $46.5 million Series A funding to scale its advanced robotic technology and accelerate broad adoption of its regenerative and precision ag solutions. Lead investor Cleveland Avenue was joined by DCVC Bio, Future Ventures, SeaX Ventures and all existing investors, including Autotech Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, and AgFunder, making the series one of the largest investments in ag robotics to date.

