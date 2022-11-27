Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater
The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Football: It’s Time to be Done With Dunn
In my mind this post-game quote from a member of Oklahoma State’s coaching staff is unacceptable:. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches. Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as to why.”
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Grad Wren Baker Announced as West Virginia's New Athletic Director
Oklahoma State grad Wren Baker is back in the Big 12 as the Athletic Director at West Virginia, as first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Baker, who’s been the Vice President/Athletics Director at North Texas for more than six years, was a graduate assistant and basketball operations assistant for legendary Oklahoma State head coach, Eddie Sutton, during the magical run to the 2004 Final Four and 2005 Sweet Sixteen.
pokesreport.com
Don't Believe Clickbait, Gundy Meeting with Staff and Players as Pokes Recruit
STILLWATER – It started early this morning as I started to get Twitter images text to me predicting, even insisting that the next few days would be eventful or volatile even for Oklahoma State football. As usual, they came from people I hadn’t heard of. I noticed one followed me, but I don’t follow him. I call it postseason clickbait.
pokesreport.com
UPDATED: Gundy Meeting with Staff and Players as Pokes Recruit
STILLWATER – It started early Monday morning (Nov. 28) as I started to get Twitter images text to me predicting, even insisting that the next few days would be eventful or volatile even for Oklahoma State football. As usual, they came from people I hadn’t heard of. I noticed one followed me, but I don’t follow him. I call it postseason clickbait.
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game
A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
Agent to late local country musician Jake Flint speaks on his recent death
TULSA, Okla. — To his former manager, Brenda Cline, Jake Flint was a rising star. Cline helped him get singles on the radio when he was trying to break out as Oklahoma’s next big artist. ”We are just in shock. In shock. After I had that conversation, I...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
KFOR
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
Harper County Undersheriff Shot On Thanksgiving Making Progress
Doctors are becoming more optimistic that they can save the leg of Harper County's undersheriff after he was shot on Thanksgiving. Travis Painter is being treated at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City while his parents, Tommy and Kim Painter, remain at his bedside. Painter and deputies responded to the...
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
Oklahoma death row inmate hopes new podcast shines a light on the untold story of the convicted killer
Death penalty opponents are hoping a podcast will shine a light on the untold story of the convicted killer Scott Eizember and his traumatic childhood.
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Free Santa Market returns to Oklahoma City
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start purchasing presents for those you love.
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
