ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater

The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Football: It’s Time to be Done With Dunn

In my mind this post-game quote from a member of Oklahoma State’s coaching staff is unacceptable:. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches. Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as to why.”
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Grad Wren Baker Announced as West Virginia's New Athletic Director

Oklahoma State grad Wren Baker is back in the Big 12 as the Athletic Director at West Virginia, as first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Baker, who’s been the Vice President/Athletics Director at North Texas for more than six years, was a graduate assistant and basketball operations assistant for legendary Oklahoma State head coach, Eddie Sutton, during the magical run to the 2004 Final Four and 2005 Sweet Sixteen.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Don't Believe Clickbait, Gundy Meeting with Staff and Players as Pokes Recruit

STILLWATER – It started early this morning as I started to get Twitter images text to me predicting, even insisting that the next few days would be eventful or volatile even for Oklahoma State football. As usual, they came from people I hadn’t heard of. I noticed one followed me, but I don’t follow him. I call it postseason clickbait.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

UPDATED: Gundy Meeting with Staff and Players as Pokes Recruit

STILLWATER – It started early Monday morning (Nov. 28) as I started to get Twitter images text to me predicting, even insisting that the next few days would be eventful or volatile even for Oklahoma State football. As usual, they came from people I hadn’t heard of. I noticed one followed me, but I don’t follow him. I call it postseason clickbait.
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
SKIATOOK, OK
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy