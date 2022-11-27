Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater
The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Grad Wren Baker Announced as West Virginia's New Athletic Director
Oklahoma State grad Wren Baker is back in the Big 12 as the Athletic Director at West Virginia, as first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Baker, who’s been the Vice President/Athletics Director at North Texas for more than six years, was a graduate assistant and basketball operations assistant for legendary Oklahoma State head coach, Eddie Sutton, during the magical run to the 2004 Final Four and 2005 Sweet Sixteen.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Football: It’s Time to be Done With Dunn
In my mind this post-game quote from a member of Oklahoma State’s coaching staff is unacceptable:. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches. Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as to why.”
pokesreport.com
Boone Pickens Stadium in for Changes as Three-Year Improvement Process Begins
STILLWATER – Upgrades to the fan experience are coming to Oklahoma State's Boone Pickens Stadium. With the conclusion of the 2022 home football season, Oklahoma State Athletics is beginning a multi-year, $55 million upgrade to the seating bowl of the stadium. Each stage of the process will take place during the winter, spring and summer months and not interfere with OSU's home schedules. The first year of the process will focus on the north side of the Boone Pickens Stadium.
Metro News
Keep Neal Brown
West Virginia University should keep Neal Brown as the head football coach, and that decision should be made quickly. It feels as though Brown has been hanging by a thread. Disappointing defeats and subpar performances in multiple games this year increased the possibility that Brown would be fired after four seasons.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State QB Commit Zane Flores Tabbed MaxPreps Nebraska HS FB Player of the Year
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State 2023 quarterback commit Zane Flores has added another accolade to his name ahead of signing day as he was named the MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year on Tuesday. Flores, who committed to the Cowboys back on April 17, was electric during...
How 'Locked In' Are WVU Commits Given Uncertainty with Coaching Staff?
Will WVU keep its top recruits throughout the month of December?
voiceofmotown.com
Expect Big News Soon
Morgantown, West Virginia – The entire world at West Virginia University has been turned upside down in the last few weeks and the situation is only going to get even more interesting in the coming days. Shane Lyons was recently fired. No one ever really expected that to happen....
pokesreport.com
Don't Believe Clickbait, Gundy Meeting with Staff and Players as Pokes Recruit
STILLWATER – It started early this morning as I started to get Twitter images text to me predicting, even insisting that the next few days would be eventful or volatile even for Oklahoma State football. As usual, they came from people I hadn’t heard of. I noticed one followed me, but I don’t follow him. I call it postseason clickbait.
Mountaineers Pummel Gators
Portland, OR - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) throttled the Florida Gators (4-3) in the final consolation game of the PK85 Legacy Invitational 84-55. Forward Trey Mitchell led all scorers with 17 rebounds while guard Erik Stevenson registered 17 points on an efficient 6-8 shooting from the floor and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. recorded 13 points on the night.
pokesreport.com
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F Emmitt Matthews Throws Down Tomahawk Slam
PORTLAND — In the first half of the West Virginia and Florida matchup, WVU F Emmitt Matthews drove to the rim and threw down a thunderous dunk. The dunk gave WVU a 30-17 lead as they cruised to a 29-point victory. Matthews finished with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting...
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Speaks!
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, former director of athletics at West Virginia University, Shane Lyons, spoke on MetroNews Statewide Sportsline, and he really didn’t hold anything back!. Lyons, who was recently forced to resign, said that he felt betrayed by university president Gordon Gee and was shocked...
Million-Dollar Buyouts Expand to College Athletic Directors: Data Viz
As an alumnus, native Mountaineer and recent past chair of the NCAA Division I Council, Shane Lyons had a lot of collateral as West Virginia’s athletic director. Hired in 2015 from Alabama, where he served as deputy AD, Lyons was originally credited—or more recently, blamed—with giving football coach Neal Brown a two-year contract extension in April 2021, which now obligates the school to pay Brown $16.7 million if it wants to fire him without cause. Lyons’ termination earlier this month, in what is widely speculated as a precursor to Brown’s eventual bye-bye, cost significantly less. Still, it isn’t cheap—almost $2.2 million,...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
‘Frosty the Snowman’ songwriter grew up in West Virginia
"Frosty the Snowman" has been a staple of the holidays ever since it was written back in 1950. However, the guy who helped make it had more than his fair share of hits that we listen to to this very day.
connect-bridgeport.com
Pair from Steptoe & Johnson's Bridgeport Office Listed as Part of Eight New Associates to Law Firm
Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is pleased to welcome the newest class of associate attorneys to the firm. The new associates will practice in offices located in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. They include Baylee Abbott, Luke Helms, Addison O’Rourke, Caroline Orrico, Rachel Ramezan, Brittany Smith, Hannah Vogt, and Justin Wilson.
Texas man admits to role in multi-state drug operation brought down in West Virginia
A Texas man has admitted to his role in a multi-state methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin distribution operation.
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
WBOY
What’s brewing at Big Timber: An inside look at one of West Virginia’s biggest breweries
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — When walking into Big Timber Brewing’s brewhouse, you will first notice the smell of freshly peeled oranges and the bready scent of fermenting beer. The next thing you’ll notice is the pallets of empty beer cans stacked nearly two stories high, each one holding more than 6,000 labeled cans ready for use.
