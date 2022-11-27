ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 7

David Price
4d ago

sorry about the lady being shot but why Would you be out at 3:30 AM on 7th Street DUH 🤔 not in today's Society SMDH 😱

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Suspects arrested after man gunned down in home invasion in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood in October. According to court documents, 29-year-old Marshall Murray Jr. and 29-year-old Marcus Murray were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday. They are charged with complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree burglary.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teenage boy shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 5:45 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville

A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

47-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 47-year-old Louisville man was killed in a shooting on Nov. 24 in the Russell neighborhood. William L. Miller was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting near the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive on Thanksgiving Day. Louisville Metro Police said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

2nd suspect arrested in murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 25-year-old Rickenya Wilson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday morning. She's charged with the murder of Richard Bell. Another suspect, 26-year-old Deion...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MISSING | Louisville police asking for public's help to find 45-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 45-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks. According to a news release, Takieo Thomas was last seen on Nov. 6, in the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard, near the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police charge Indiana man with dealing meth from home in front of Borden Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Indiana State Police say they seized three ounces of meth and other controlled substances from a Borden home across the street from two schools. Acting on information about possible drug activity, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg served a search warrant...
BORDEN, IN
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested For Burglary

On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest citation stated that police saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Peter John Barth IV of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy