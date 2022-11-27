Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wind-blown warm-up today and Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s not quite as cold across Kansas as it was 24 hours ago, but wake-up temperatures in the 20s, and wind chills in the teens, means the coast is a must have this morning. Stronger winds from the south will bring...
KWCH.com
Windy and warmer Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds will continue Friday with a brief return to warmer weather. It will be a chilly start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds...
KWCH.com
Windy and a bit warmer Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that windy and warmer weather is on the way for the rest of the week. It will be a cold start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s with gusty south winds and a sunny sky.
KWCH.com
Snow chances for some, bitter cold for all
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is tracking through Kansas today bringing falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (Trace to 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area.
KWCH.com
Low wind chills early Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Low wind chills will be quite common Wednesday morning with northwest winds starting to go down, but still enough of it to make it feel colder. Skies will be clear and much of the state will be in the teens and 20s. It will be mainly...
KWCH.com
Brooks Landfill closing early due to high winds
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brooks C&D Landfill closed at 3 p.m. on Thursday due to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Winds are expected to reach sustained speeds of 40 miles per hour (mph), with gusts up to 50 mph, said the City of Wichita in a release.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to large grass fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large grass fire has been reported in southeast Marion County just outside of Florence. Storm Team 12 says the smoke plume is being picked up by radar and smoke looks to be drifting north impacting Highway 50 and K-150. With strong south winds are...
KWCH.com
Unprecedented: Persistent drought heightens concerns for Kansas wheat farmers
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - With a drought persisting across Kansas, farmers say the winter wheat crop could be in jeopardy if moisture levels don’t improve. Last weekend’s bout of rain was well-received, but the overall lack of moisture is still substantial. On Kent Winter’s farm near Andale...
KWCH.com
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
KWCH.com
Slimming the herd: Kansas ranchers face difficult decisions due to drought
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A high volume of cattle is on the auction block as severe to exceptional drought conditions in much of Kansas have ranchers decreasing the number of cattle they have heading into the winter. The worst impact of the drought conditions are in southern and western Kansas.
KWCH.com
Building You: SCHEELS bringing 500 new jobs to Wichita
A high volume of cattle is on the auction block as severe to exceptional drought conditions in much of Kansas have ranchers decreasing the size of their herds.
KWCH.com
Does it Work? Twist and Seal
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Putting up holiday lights can take hours, and the weather can mess up all of the hard work in a matter of minutes. The makers of the Twist and Seal say their plastic attachments will protect your holiday lights from rain and snow. Does this product deliver on the promise to secure your connections and keep your display shining bright?
KWCH.com
New security devices arrive for Wichita high schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New technology has started to arrive to help the Wichita school district enhance its security plans at its high schools. The Wichita Board of Education approved the purchase of OPENGATE screening devices for all WPS high schools at its meeting on Sept 12. On Friday, West High School will become the first Wichita school to use the screening devices.
KWCH.com
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
KWCH.com
2022 Holiday Happenings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s that time of year to spread good tidings and holiday cheer. To help you celebrate, we have compiled a list of events happening in and around Wichita now through the end of the year. LIGHT DISPLAYS. Now-Dec. 18 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) - Watson’s...
KWCH.com
Black smoke linked to training at Wichita Eisenhower Airport
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may see smoke coming from west Wichita Wednesday morning, but the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said don’t be alarmed. “Airport Police and Fire are conducting live training fires this morning. So if you see black smoke coming from the airport there is no need to worry it is just us working hard to protect you,” said Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) Police and Fire Chief Roger Xander in a tweet.
KWCH.com
Music Theatre Wichita's first holiday show
Wichita man to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade after final gift saves life. A Wichita man who selflessly gave the gift of life will be honored at the Rose Bowl Parade set for Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house fire in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 3700 block of S. Hoover Court on Wednesday. They arrived to find some and flames coming from the home. Crews were able to put out the fire. One person on the scene refused treatment for minor injuries.
KWCH.com
Train, vehicle collide in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and another vehicle in north Wichita. Traffic will be shut down in both directions on 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area....
KWCH.com
Shockers lose late lead, fall to Missouri in OT
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Noah Carter scored 20 points, D’Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 for its eighth straight win. The Shockers trailed by nine early in the second half...
