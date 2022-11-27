WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is tracking through Kansas today bringing falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (Trace to 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO