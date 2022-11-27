Caleb Lomu, nation's No. 20 offensive tackle, commits to Utah Utes over Michigan, others

It was a good weekend for the Utah Utes.

Utah is headed to the Pac-12 Championship game to face the No. 4 USC Trojans.

And the Utes picked up a major commitment.

On Sunday, Highland (Arizona) offensive lineman Caleb Lomu , the nation's No. 20 offensive tackle , announced his commitment to Utah over Arizona, California, Michigan, USC and several others:

"Utah just has an amazing atmosphere there, the players and coaches are amazing and it does feel like a home," Lomu told 247Sports . "Coach Jim Harding is an awesome guy, can always make a joke and always be very serious. When we would talk he spoke with truth and and instead of telling me I would come start as a freshman , he told me the things I could fix and get better at and that’s great coaching."

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound All-American Bowl selection immediately becomes the Utes' class headliner, as he's rated the nation's No. 216 overall prospect and had interest from a few of the nation's top programs, including Michigan, which hosted Lomu on an official visit in late October.

Lomu's commitment means there are only two top-20 offensive tackles remaining uncommitted nationally - Thayer Academy (Maryland) five-star prospect Samson Okunlola and Timpview (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, who is also considering Utah and took a visit to Clemson this weekend.

Junior season highlights