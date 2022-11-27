ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Caleb Lomu, nation's No. 20 offensive tackle, commits to Utah Utes over Michigan, others

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTW13_0jPHNnGA00

It was a good weekend for the Utah Utes.

Utah is headed to the Pac-12 Championship game to face the No. 4 USC Trojans.

And the Utes picked up a major commitment.

On Sunday, Highland (Arizona) offensive lineman Caleb Lomu , the nation's No. 20 offensive tackle , announced his commitment to Utah over Arizona, California, Michigan, USC and several others:

"Utah just has an amazing atmosphere there, the players and coaches are amazing and it does feel like a home," Lomu told 247Sports . "Coach Jim Harding is an awesome guy, can always make a joke and always be very serious. When we would talk he spoke with truth and and instead of telling me I would come start as a freshman , he told me the things I could fix and get better at and that’s great coaching."

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound All-American Bowl selection immediately becomes the Utes' class headliner, as he's rated the nation's No. 216 overall prospect and had interest from a few of the nation's top programs, including Michigan, which hosted Lomu on an official visit in late October.

Lomu's commitment means there are only two top-20 offensive tackles remaining uncommitted nationally - Thayer Academy (Maryland) five-star prospect Samson Okunlola and Timpview (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, who is also considering Utah and took a visit to Clemson this weekend.

Junior season highlights

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy