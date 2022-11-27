Read full article on original website
504Shawn
3d ago
APD, worse cops in the country, watch multiple crimes be committed and wait to catch the one person who'll be out in a couple hours and they can complain about criminals getting out. 🤣
biden love's Putin
3d ago
People are stealing everything thanks to bidens highest inflation & fuel prices in history
Albuquerque police looking for info on stabbing suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a stabbing. Police say the stabbing happened on November 27, near Central Ave. and Caguna Dr. Officials say surveillance video shows several people involved in an altercation; the victim can be seen falling down and being stabbed a number of […]
Man arrested in ABQ shooting has been to court before
A man who was arrested in an Albuquerque shooting reportedly has a criminal history.
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in northwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are beginning a homicide investigation in northwest Albuquerque. Police say a person was found dead outside of 9911 Avalon Road NW. The APD homicide unit was called to investigate the scene. No further details about the incident have been released by police.
APD makes arrest after recognizing suspect at Walgreens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers were out protecting big box stores over the holiday weekend. They made several arrests but one stood out. Thomas Griffin was arrested at a Walgreens on Central Saturday morning when the officer recognized him and knew he had a felony warrant. When they searched Griffin, they found 420 fentanyl pills, […]
Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man they say shot a man and shot at police. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnathan Martinez is accused of shooting a man in the chest just before midnight on November 23 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Montgomery Blvd. They say three days later at the same […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police need help identifying remains in a 26-year-old case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying the remains of a teenager who was found dead near 98th and Tower Road SW in 1996. Police say on May 2, 1996, an unidentified female was found decomposed in a vacant field near the intersection. At the time of the discovery, there were no residential homes in the area.
Albuquerque man involved in fatal crash avoids jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marco Melo-Fernandez, an Albuquerque man involved in a deadly crash nearly five years ago, will not face jail time. In 2017, Melo Fernandez crashed into a car on I-25 near San Antonio and took off. Annamaria Garcia was killed in the crash. Earlier this year, Melo-Fernandez pleaded no contest to knowingly leaving the […]
Retired SFPD detective accused of losing rape kit speaks out
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Santa Fe Police detective at the center of a lawsuit who was accused of losing a rape kit of a child, is telling his side of the story. The lawsuit claims a detective’s, and the City of Santa Fe’s, negligence led to prosecutors letting the suspect off with far lesser […]
APD says officers responded to 207 domestic violence calls over holiday weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a busy and violent holiday weekend across the Albuquerque metro. APD Chief Harold Medina tweeted, officers responded to 207 domestic violence calls from Wednesday through Saturday. Medina says that is a 46% increase over the same three-day period last week. Two of the calls were fatal. On Thursday, an Albuquerque […]
NMDOT-owned vacant homes causing nuisance in Belen
While the NMDOT's priority is maintaining roadways, a spokseperson said they'll have maintenance crews do at least monthly checks on the vacant properties in Belen. Neighbors claim that's not enough.
Police officer alleging APD retaliation within department
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer is suing the department, claiming they’ve made life rough for him after he came forward with a complaint about inappropriate behavior by one of his bosses. Jared Vander Dussen is representing APD Officer Jonathan Sanchez. The lawsuit claims after reporting an inappropriate relationship between an officer and […]
krwg.org
3 Albuquerque police officers on leave after fatal shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three Albuquerque police officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man who was involved in a domestic dispute with his parents. Police Chief Harold Medina says the mother called for help after the...
4th of July murder suspect set to take plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering his sister’s boyfriend is going to take a plea deal. Francisco Robles was in court Monday afternoon when lawyers from both sides said they have come to an agreement on a plea deal. Court documents say Robles slit Javier Gandarilla’s throat during a Fourth of July celebration, […]
New Mexico judge and her pets reportedly shot and killed by ex-husband in murder-suicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man allegedly fatally shot his 65-year-old ex-wife and her pets before turning the gun on himself. According to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to the 800 block of Ranchitos Road and reportedly found the two deceased victims, Diane Albert and Eric Pinkerton.
Albuquerque saw more domestic violence calls on Thanksgiving than it has in a decade
This Thanksgiving in Albuquerque had more domestic violence calls than the holiday has seen in a decade, according to the Albuquerque Police Department
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque teen who shot at pregnant 17-year-old sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who shot a pregnant 17-year-old, killing her baby, was sentenced Monday. Adam Herrera will spend 18 years in prison. Herrera was only 15 when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May of 2020. He and three others opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice.
APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is waking up in jail after a SWAT standoff at the Enclave Apartments on Osuna near Eubank. According to a criminal complaint, Anthony Martin-Pablo was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court documents say police responded to a domestic violence situation at the apartment complex. Police say Martin-Pablo barricaded himself inside his […]
Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zerrick Marquez, the man accused of beating four-year-old James Dunklee to death is trying to withdraw the plea he made in March. Marquez pleaded guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in death but on Tuesday, asked to take back the plea, claiming he didn’t realize he could spend the rest of his life […]
One injured following stabbing in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing near Central and San Pedro. Once officers got to the scene, they found man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is in stable condition. No other information has been released […]
FBI offers reward in Laguna Pueblo homicide
News Release FBI Albuquerque Division - Public Affairs Office The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the stabbing death of a Laguna Pueblo man. On August 12, 2021, Victor G. Jones, 42, was ...
