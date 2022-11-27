ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying the remains of a teenager who was found dead near 98th and Tower Road SW in 1996. Police say on May 2, 1996, an unidentified female was found decomposed in a vacant field near the intersection. At the time of the discovery, there were no residential homes in the area.

