ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Trevor Lawrence shines against the Baltimore Ravens

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8zRX_0jPHNeJd00

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the best game of his young NFL career Sunday as he led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on a game-winning drive.

Lawrence dealt with a lot of turmoil during his rookie season as he was thrust into arguably the worst situation any rookie quarterback can be in. With legendary collegiate coach Urban Meyer creating one of the worst situations in NFL history, things could only go up for Lawrence from there.

Under new head coach Doug Pederson, that is exactly what has happened, and we saw it at its best with Trevor Lawrence leading a game-winning drive against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday. With a single timeout and 1:59 on the clock, Lawrence was composed, taking the Jaguars 78 yards for a touchdown. Pederson put the game in his quarterback’s hands, opting to go for a two-point conversion that would ultimately win the Jaguars the game.

Lawrence completed 29-37 passes for 321 yards making some elite throws down the stretch. It was a beautiful performance from the young star.

List

Five takeaways from Clemson's loss to South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AK3aA_0jPHNeJd00

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze fires all but three assistant coaches as he begins to build staff

The Hugh Freeze era of Auburn is officially underway, and it will expectedly come with a lot of changes. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported on Wednesday that Freeze has fired almost every Auburn assistant coach, save for three — former interim head coach Cadillac Williams, secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Williams had already been announced as a returning member in previous days.
AUBURN, GA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy