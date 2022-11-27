Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sicemdawgs.com
Bridges’ post play elevates Georgia to 73-54 win against Hampton
ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia men’s basketball team used strong first-half shooting and dominant second-half post play from Braelen Bridges to finish with a decisive win over Hampton, 73-54, Wednesday evening before 5,911 spectators at Stegeman Coliseum. In his first start of the season, Bridges posted...
sicemdawgs.com
Malaki Starks named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award finalist
UGA football defensive back Malaki Starks has been named a finalist for the 2022 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club has announced. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL, is presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year. Past winners include Trevor Lawrence (2018, Clemson), Kenneth Gainwell (2019, Memphis), Will Anderson Jr. (2020, Alabama), and Brock Bowers (2021, Georgia).
sicemdawgs.com
UGA remains first in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs have remained in first-place for the fourth consecutive week in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening. Georgia held onto the top spot after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 37-14 in Athens on Saturday. Michigan moved up a spot to second following their win over Ohio State, and the Wolverines are followed by TCU in third and USC in fourth.
sicemdawgs.com
Brock Bowers named 2022 John Mackey Award finalist
UGA football sophomore Brock Bowers has been named a finalist for the 2022 John Mackey Award, The Friends of John Mackey have announced. The John Mackey Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate tight end. Other finalists for the 2022 John Mackey Award include Sam LaPorta...
Comments / 0