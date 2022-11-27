ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

3d ago

Even without a license, you should know that going through a fence and ending up in a building…. Is not a parking spot.

WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Calling hours to be held Thursday for 12-year-old slain in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Loved ones will gather Thursday night to remember the boy shot and killed in Rochester last month. Rochester Police say Juan Lopez, 12, and a 16-year-old boy were walking down Atkinson Street when they were shot. Juan was a seventh-grader at Franklin. He is the city’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Greece man suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested

Henrietta, N.Y. — A man suspected in a string of catalytic converter thefts across the state is now in custody. Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested Vasiliy Maksimchuk, 32, of Greece, in a stolen vehicle Monday on St. Paul Street in Rochester. Maksimchuk was wanted by six...
GREECE, NY
Y-105FM

Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
ROCHESTER, MN
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer

Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
BATH, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two 13-year-olds facing charges for smuggling loaded gun into Rochester school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two students are facing charges after a loaded revolver was discovered inside a school in Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl was charged with bringing a gun to a charter school. Police say this time a boy brought a revolver into Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence without security catching it.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Probe Suspicious Death of DePaul Addiction Staffer

Rochester police are investigating the death of a staff member at the DePaul Addiction Services office, just hours after she may have been assaulted while at work. There was a report of a fight involving the woman Tuesday afternoon, but by the time officers arrived both people involved had left and couldn't be questioned.
ROCHESTER, NY

