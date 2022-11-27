Read full article on original website
3d ago
Even without a license, you should know that going through a fence and ending up in a building…. Is not a parking spot.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
Former Victor student hospitalized after driving car into hill near school
The district said the male posted concerning comments on social media in regard to his health and safety.
Teen hospitalized after incident on Pierpont St. in Rochester
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for gun & ammo possession following 2021 chase & crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parole absconder and seven-time felon who led police on a chase that ended with a crash in the 19th Ward is heading to federal prison. Charles Holley, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
Rt. 390 Southbound reopen after tractor-trailer fire
The tractor-trailer caught fire near the Scottsville exit and traffic is being diverted around the accident.
WHEC TV-10
Calling hours to be held Thursday for 12-year-old slain in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Loved ones will gather Thursday night to remember the boy shot and killed in Rochester last month. Rochester Police say Juan Lopez, 12, and a 16-year-old boy were walking down Atkinson Street when they were shot. Juan was a seventh-grader at Franklin. He is the city’s...
13 WHAM
Family in shock after woman dies following workplace assault at Rochester group home
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are trying to figure out whether the death of an employee at DePaul Addiction Services' Edgerton Square on Dewey Avenue is linked to a fight at the facility just hours earlier. Brittni Iverson, 33, a recent college graduate, reported to work Tuesday not knowing the...
13 WHAM
Greece man suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested
Henrietta, N.Y. — A man suspected in a string of catalytic converter thefts across the state is now in custody. Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested Vasiliy Maksimchuk, 32, of Greece, in a stolen vehicle Monday on St. Paul Street in Rochester. Maksimchuk was wanted by six...
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
RPD investigates ‘suspicious death’ of staff member at DePaul Addiction Services
The staff member — a woman in her 30s — was in critical condition and then passed away shortly after at Strong Hospital.
RPD: Man arrested on Roycroft Dr. for gun charges
One of the handguns the suspect used in the construction of the weapon was reported stolen.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer
Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
17-year-old arrested after possessing gun, driving stolen car
Upon approaching the car, officers found the teenager asleep at the wheel.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 2 Rochester residents for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree.
On November 30, 2022 2:26 p.m., the State Police in Rochester observed a 2018 BMW that matched the description of a recent BOLO for a stolen vehicle. Troopers approached the vehicle and identified the occupants as Tirek White and Anthony Burnett, both age 21, of Rochester. A loaded handgun, (revolver)...
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Rochester middle school
The two teenagers were referred to Monroe County Family Court for charges of criminal possession of a weapon.
WHEC TV-10
Two 13-year-olds facing charges for smuggling loaded gun into Rochester school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two students are facing charges after a loaded revolver was discovered inside a school in Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl was charged with bringing a gun to a charter school. Police say this time a boy brought a revolver into Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence without security catching it.
Nazareth College student arrested for raping another student
The victim was taken to the hospital by her friends, and campus safety contacted MCSO.
Police ID driver from fatal car crash in Town of Rush
The driver traveling westbound was transported to the hospital with injuries. MCSO representatives did not clarify the state of the driver.
iheart.com
Police Probe Suspicious Death of DePaul Addiction Staffer
Rochester police are investigating the death of a staff member at the DePaul Addiction Services office, just hours after she may have been assaulted while at work. There was a report of a fight involving the woman Tuesday afternoon, but by the time officers arrived both people involved had left and couldn't be questioned.
