SAN ANGELO, TX. — On the opening day of the 2022 Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament being held at Central and Lake View high school, the Bobcats and TLCA picked up opening round wins. Central would knock off Fort Worth Benbrook 73-32 Thursday afternoon, thanks to 10 points from Jaedyn Gipson, Jacoby Yates, and Kollin Allbright […]

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO