Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New MexicoHeather WillardDenver, CO
Denver will evaluate city’s mental health, dial down stigmaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Deion Sanders has good answer to sneaky Colorado question
“Why would you assume I’m going to Colorado?” The post Deion Sanders has good answer to sneaky Colorado question appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5A and 4A State Champions!
The Denver East Angels boys soccer team won their 5A state championship. This is the 4th championship for Denver East, their first title since 2011, and they finished their season with an 18-1-1 record. The Northfield Nighthawks boys soccer team won their second state championship in a row to establish...
Denver case featured on ‘Murder Under the Friday Night Lights’
The murder of former Denver Broncos player Darrent Williams will be featured in an episode of "Murder Under the Friday Night Lights" on Wednesday night
Teen kicks opponent with skate during hockey game, cited for assault
LITTLETON, Colo. — A teen was cited for assault after kicking another teen in the head with his skate multiple times during a hockey game Saturday at the Ice Ranch in Littleton. The incident, which was captured on a livestream, happened in the second period of a scoreless game...
‘I probably could have killed him’: Juvenile cited for kicking opponent with hockey skate
A juvenile hockey player was cited for assault after a fight broke out and he kicked another player in the head three times with his ice skate during a tournament in Littleton.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
5 Adorable Puppies in Denver To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Thousands of dogs in the Denver area...
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
Another storm hits Colorado tonight and it will get windy on Friday
Our next storm hits tonight! Expect up to a foot of snow in our central mountains with winds up to 60 mph for the plains.
Echo Lake Lodge slated for 3 years of improvements, long time concessionaire leaving with mixed emotions
For many decades, Denver’s Mountain Parks have offered an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the Front Range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
The Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Denver, Colorado
Living single in Denver, Colorado? If you're new to the area or ready to mingle on your own, there are some great neighborhoods to consider. Here's more.
Snow, slick roads lead to school delays in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — More than 50 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Tuesday due to snow. Poudre School District, Platte Canyon District 1, Bennett School District 29-J, Frenchman RE-3 School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, and Weld County RE-1 are among those with delayed starts.
How much snow could Denver get in December?
Denver saw its first official snowfall in November. So far this season, the city has received 10.9 inches of snow, which is slightly below the average total of 12.5 inches the city generally sees this time of year.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
