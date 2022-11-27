Read full article on original website
GREENWELL RE-ELECTED SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT
DAN GREENWELL WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD FOR ANOTHER YEAR. GREENWELL WAS RE-ELECTED AS BOARD PRESIDENT AT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD MONDAY NIGHT. JAN GEORGE WAS ELECTED AS THE NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD, SUCCEEDING TAYLOR GOODVIN.
Former Woodbury Co. Sheriff withdraws name from consideration as board supervisor
Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew told KCAU 9 he is going to withdraw his name from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position.
One book unites Sioux County
REGIONAL—Sioux County residents have been brought together this year by something unlikely — an unsolved murder that took place in rural Iowa at the turn of the 20th century. The selected book for this year’s “One Book, One Sioux County” yearlong reading program was “Midnight Assassin: A Murder...
Sheldon Indoor Pool At Holiday In Express Completes Updates, Change In Management
Sheldon, Iowa — After some renovations and a management change, the indoor pool at the Sheldon Holiday Inn Express is again open to the public. We talked with pool manager Paige Yonn, and she tells us about the updates. She says the issues with cold water and the boiler...
Sioux City Council greenlights $104K grant for campground near Big Sioux River
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution to accept more than $104,000 in grant funding for the Big Sioux River Campground development project. The resolution authorizes the Parks and Recreation Department to accept a Resource Enhancement and Protection...
Marijuana dispensary opens in North Sioux City
What started as an effort to lobby for South Dakota marijuana turned into a boots on the ground operation that will soon open its doors.
Law enforcement’s K9 unit scans South Sioux City high school
South Sioux City High School and local law enforcement officials conducted a K9 scan as part of school policy on Monday.
Winners of Sioux City’s Festival of Trees announced
The main floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre has been lined with some of Siouxland's best-designed holiday decor.
Sioux Center starting bowling league
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Recreation Department is spreading the word about a new activity on offer this winter: Bowling. Open to those age 18 and up, Sioux Center recreational bowling will take place at Dordt University’s four-lane bowling alley, located at the lower level of the university’s Campus Center, according to Sioux Center Recreation Department coordinator Doug Mosher.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTROOM HAS HEATING ISSUE
TEMPERATURES ARE NOT JUST DROPPING OUTSIDE, THEY ARE ALSO FALLING IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTROOM. PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUPERVISOR MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THEY HAVE DISCOVERED THEY CAN’T PROPERLY HEAT THE NEWLY RENOVATED COURTROOM:. PLYM1 OC………NOT ACCEPTABLE. :19. THE SUPERVISORS HAVE TURNED TO THE MECHANICAL ENGINEER AND...
DREW WITHDRAWS FROM COUNTY SUPERVISOR CONSIDERATION
DAVE DREW HAS WITHDRAWN HIS NAME FROM CONSIDERATION AS WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR TO FINISH THE LAST TWO YEARS OF ROCKY DEWITT’S TERM. DREW HAD BEEN NOMINATED BY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL, BUT SAYS HE HAS HAD A CHANGE OF HEART AFTER TALKING WITH HIS FAMILY ABOUT IT:. DREWNO1 OC……..REALLY...
Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed
Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
Siouxland sees its first measurable snowfall of the year
With the first measurable snow of the season it's common to hear people around talking about how they feel about the weather, KCAU spoke with some people around Siouxland about what they think of the snow.
Christmas Acres opens for 26th year
For 26 years, the Scheitlers have decked out their property with over 150,000 lights, numerous inflatables, and other holiday displays, drawing folks from all over the tri-state area.
SITES BEING STUDIED FOR NEW CLAY COUNTY SD JAIL
VOTERS IN CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA EARLIER THIS MONTH APPROVED A THIRTY-NINE-MILLION-DOLLAR BOND ISSUE FOR A NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL. SHERIFF ANDY HOWE SAYS THEY ARE MOVING QUICKLY ON THE LOCATION, WHICH WILL BE BUILT IN THE VERMILLION AREA:. VJAIL1 OC…..BYPASS INTERSECTION. :17. HOWE SAYS USING CITY...
Good people making bad gun decisions
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Educators need quite a few things. They need unlimited paper, markers, books, pens,...
Prairie Estates parent company explains reasons for closure
The organization also blamed staffing shortages, inflation, and changes in the nursing home' census for the need to close the facility.
Fire crews escort residents from Sioux City house fire
A Sioux City home caught fire Thursday morning with crews able to safely escort the occupants outside.
NAIA TOURNEY BRINGS BIG ECONOMIC IMPACT TO SIOUXLAND
POOL PLAY IS UNDERWAY AT THE NAIA NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT IN THE TYSON EVENT CENTER. TIM SAVONA MANAGES THE CENTER AND SAYS THE 24 TEAMS PARTICIPATING, ALONG WITH THEIR FANS, WILL PROVIDE A BIG ECONOMIC IMPACT TO SIOUX CITY OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS:. IMPACT1 OC……FOR OUR COMMUNITY. :18...
Sioux City asking residents to avoid de-icer for sidewalks, driveways
Sioux City’s Engineering Division is asking residents who have new sidewalks and driveways to use sand instead of de-icer as impending snowfall has been predicted.
