Sioux City, IA

GREENWELL RE-ELECTED SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT

DAN GREENWELL WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD FOR ANOTHER YEAR. GREENWELL WAS RE-ELECTED AS BOARD PRESIDENT AT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD MONDAY NIGHT. JAN GEORGE WAS ELECTED AS THE NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD, SUCCEEDING TAYLOR GOODVIN.
SIOUX CITY, IA
One book unites Sioux County

REGIONAL—Sioux County residents have been brought together this year by something unlikely — an unsolved murder that took place in rural Iowa at the turn of the 20th century. The selected book for this year’s “One Book, One Sioux County” yearlong reading program was “Midnight Assassin: A Murder...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux Center starting bowling league

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Recreation Department is spreading the word about a new activity on offer this winter: Bowling. Open to those age 18 and up, Sioux Center recreational bowling will take place at Dordt University’s four-lane bowling alley, located at the lower level of the university’s Campus Center, according to Sioux Center Recreation Department coordinator Doug Mosher.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTROOM HAS HEATING ISSUE

TEMPERATURES ARE NOT JUST DROPPING OUTSIDE, THEY ARE ALSO FALLING IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTROOM. PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUPERVISOR MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THEY HAVE DISCOVERED THEY CAN’T PROPERLY HEAT THE NEWLY RENOVATED COURTROOM:. PLYM1 OC………NOT ACCEPTABLE. :19. THE SUPERVISORS HAVE TURNED TO THE MECHANICAL ENGINEER AND...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
DREW WITHDRAWS FROM COUNTY SUPERVISOR CONSIDERATION

DAVE DREW HAS WITHDRAWN HIS NAME FROM CONSIDERATION AS WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR TO FINISH THE LAST TWO YEARS OF ROCKY DEWITT’S TERM. DREW HAD BEEN NOMINATED BY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL, BUT SAYS HE HAS HAD A CHANGE OF HEART AFTER TALKING WITH HIS FAMILY ABOUT IT:. DREWNO1 OC……..REALLY...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed

Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
YANKTON, SD
SITES BEING STUDIED FOR NEW CLAY COUNTY SD JAIL

VOTERS IN CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA EARLIER THIS MONTH APPROVED A THIRTY-NINE-MILLION-DOLLAR BOND ISSUE FOR A NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL. SHERIFF ANDY HOWE SAYS THEY ARE MOVING QUICKLY ON THE LOCATION, WHICH WILL BE BUILT IN THE VERMILLION AREA:. VJAIL1 OC…..BYPASS INTERSECTION. :17. HOWE SAYS USING CITY...
CLAY COUNTY, SD
Good people making bad gun decisions

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Educators need quite a few things. They need unlimited paper, markers, books, pens,...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
NAIA TOURNEY BRINGS BIG ECONOMIC IMPACT TO SIOUXLAND

POOL PLAY IS UNDERWAY AT THE NAIA NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT IN THE TYSON EVENT CENTER. TIM SAVONA MANAGES THE CENTER AND SAYS THE 24 TEAMS PARTICIPATING, ALONG WITH THEIR FANS, WILL PROVIDE A BIG ECONOMIC IMPACT TO SIOUX CITY OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS:. IMPACT1 OC……FOR OUR COMMUNITY. :18...
SIOUX CITY, IA

