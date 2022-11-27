2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Brazil vs Switzerland

All the information you need ahead of tomorrow's clash between Brazil and Switzerland.

The favourites for the tournament are back in action, and they face another stern test in the form of Switzerland. The Swiss won their opening game against Cameroon, and will be looking for an upset tomorrow.

It will be the second game of the day in Group C, with Brazil having a big chance to almost guarantee themselves a spot in the last 16.

We have all the information you need regarding where and when you can watch the game.

Where To Watch:

The game kicks off at 7pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and 4pm in the UK and Ireland. It will be available to watch on the following platforms and channels in Ireland and in the UK, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2.

In the United States, the game kicks off from 8am (PT) and 10am (CT), and will be available to watch on these channels and platforms, UFORIA App, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Sling, FOX Network, Telemundo.

A big game for both sides, as they are the only two teams in group C with any points on the board so far.

Brazil are expected to win, but this tournament keeps coming up with surprises, and tomorrow afternoon could be another one of those.

