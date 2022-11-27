ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms

Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW

William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio

Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
Impact Wrestling Announces Streaming Partnership With DAZN

Impact Wrestling has announced a new international streaming deal with DAZN. You can check out the official announcement below:. IMPACT’S Signature Series, PPV Events & Other Programming. To Be Televised By DAZN To More Than 170 Countries Beginning November 29. TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK, November 29, 2022 –...
Chris Jericho’s Son Doesn’t See Himself Becoming A Wrestler Like His Father

Chris Jericho’s son Ash Irvine recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about whether he could see himself following in his father’s footsteps and become a wrestler in the future. Despite his father’s impressive career, Irvine wants to blaze his own path in life. He said,. “I mean, it’s...
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
PHOTO: Triple H Poses With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae’s Baby Boy

Two WWE Hall of Famers are celebrating birthdays today, as JBL turns 56 years old while Jerry Lawler turns 73 years old. WWE took to Twitter to wish both men a Happy Birthday, which you can see below:. After Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s baby boy, Quill Gargano, made an...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (12/1/22)

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *The fallout of the Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James – James must retire if she loses. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin...
Bobby Fish Takes Shot At The Bloodline Following WarGames

Fans who watched this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event might have noticed something familiar about The Bloodline’s ring gear. Bobby Fish believes that the Undisputed Era had an influence on The Bloodline’s choice of ring attire for this past weekend’s premium live event. Taking to...
Arn Anderson Reveals The Black Scorpion Angle In WCW Failed, More

During a recent episode of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the Black Scorpion angle in WCW back in 1990 and why it turned out to be an epic fail. “The Enforcer” recalled the outfit and how terrible it looked, Jim Herd’s personal dislike of Ric Flair, and more.

