Atlanta, GA

A 12-year-old was killed and 5 teenagers injured in a shooting at shopping district near downtown Atlanta

By Raja Razek, Hannah Sarisohn, CNN
KOMU
 4 days ago
KOMU

Suspect wanted in southern Boone County shooting arrested

COLUMBIA − A Fulton man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been arrested. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Higgins, 33, is the suspect in Saturday's shooting in the 16000 block of S. James Sapp Road. Higgins is charged with first-degree assault and armed...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Audrain County teen receives probation after threats of school shooting

AUDRAIN COUNTY - An Audrain County teenager received two years of probation following a threat about a school shooting. Drake Campbell, 18, of Laddonia, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree harassment. He received a one-year jail sentence, but it was suspended and instead received two years of supervised probation, according to online records.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov. 29

Columbia man is thankful as shelter opens for winter season. Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity

COLUMBIA — Central Bank of Boone County issued a warning Monday to its customers about increases in fraud. Some of its customers either had their cards shut down or preemptively frozen over the weekend. "There's a type of fraud where the bad guys basically randomly hit numbers, and once...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Harrisburg senior leads women's basketball team to victory

COLUMBIA - Tolton Catholic Trailblazers fell short to the Harrisburg Bulldogs Tuesday night. The Bulldog's 5'11 senior Carli Ellis was on fire. She scored half of the Bulldog's 35 points in the first half. Throughout the first quarter, Harrisburg's full-court press kept Tolton scoreless. Tolton quickly figured out that moving...
HARRISBURG, MO

