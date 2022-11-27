Read full article on original website
Related
After busy Novembers, LSU, UT Arlington rested and ready
LSU and UT Arlington had hectic starts to their seasons. Now they’ve had a chance to catch their breath before
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Brennan Armstrong, Hudson Card and Connor Bazelak are among the players who plan to enter the portal.
'New beginning': Ex-Michigan QB Cade McNamara transferring to Iowa
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara, who helped the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth in 2021, is transferring to Iowa.
WVNews
Steve Skipper named new head coach for Southern HS football
OAKLAND — Steve Skipper has officially been named the head coach of the Southern Rams’ high school football program. The move was made official on Tuesday by athletic director Matt Redinger, and Skipper addressed the team that day as well.
EXPLAINER: How will College Football Playoff expansion work?
The College Football Playoff will include 12 teams, starting with the 2024 season
Comments / 0