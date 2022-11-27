Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW
William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio
Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (11/29/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell. Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Nikita Lyons vs. Toxic Attraction. X-Pac, Road Dogg, Madusa, and Molly Holly will be four of...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Triple H’s Creative Vision For The White Rabbit Project
Stephanie McMahon was one of the keynote speakers at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit. During her speech, the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE commented on the success of the White Rabbit Project and Triple H’s creative vision for it. She said,. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul...
Bryan & Vinny Show: AEW Dynamite with MJF and Regal, NXT with that panel thing
The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with TONS to talk about as we break down AEW Dynamite and NXT! MJF and William Regal! Match three of the best-of-seven! Insane panel segments with Shawn Michaels and the legends! The phantom jumping spin kick heard round the world! And more! Plus, how YOU can ...
Shawn Spears Reveals Whether He Believes Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again
AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, “The Chairman” commented on whether he believes Tyler Breeze will eventually return to wrestling, as well as wanting to have a “moment” to share with his son later in life. For those unaware, Spears and Breeze run a pro wrestling school together.
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
PHOTO: Liv Morgan & Sonya Deville Present Hero Police Officer With Replica WWE Title Belt
The NBC affiliate in Bristol, Connecticut recently covered a story on police officer Alec Iurato, who was presented with a replica WWE Title belt. The report notes that Iurato was injured in a recent shooting that killed two Bristol police officers. During the shootout, Iurato returned fired and killed the suspect with a single shot.
PHOTO: Triple H Poses With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae’s Baby Boy
Two WWE Hall of Famers are celebrating birthdays today, as JBL turns 56 years old while Jerry Lawler turns 73 years old. WWE took to Twitter to wish both men a Happy Birthday, which you can see below:. After Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s baby boy, Quill Gargano, made an...
AR Fox Signs With AEW, New Match Added To Tonight’s Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan announced today that AR Fox has signed with the promotion after he was offered an AEW contract following his match on the November 16th edition of Dynamite, where he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort to the World Trios Champions Death Triangle. It was...
What Will Open & Close Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling?, Janela vs. Akiyama TLC Match
According to a report from Pwinsider, tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with an in-ring segment featuring Bully Ray. Additionally, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James will headline tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Imperial Pro Wrestling took to Facebook today to announce...
Big Names From AEW Appear To Support Local Indianapolis Group
Some big names from AEW appeared recently with a local civic organization to promote literacy and educational programs. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, and TBS Champion Jade Cargill stopped by the 100 Black Men of America, Indianapolis chapter, to lend their support. You can see...
Arn Anderson Reveals The Black Scorpion Angle In WCW Failed, More
During a recent episode of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the Black Scorpion angle in WCW back in 1990 and why it turned out to be an epic fail. “The Enforcer” recalled the outfit and how terrible it looked, Jim Herd’s personal dislike of Ric Flair, and more.
Road Dogg Shares How Vince McMahon Really Felt About WWE NXT
Vince McMahon’s opinion of the WWE NXT brand has always been a mystery among fans. There have been many failed main roster call-ups and changes made to NXT stars once called up by McMahon that have been questioned. On the latest episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, Brian...
Chris Jericho’s Son Doesn’t See Himself Becoming A Wrestler Like His Father
Chris Jericho’s son Ash Irvine recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about whether he could see himself following in his father’s footsteps and become a wrestler in the future. Despite his father’s impressive career, Irvine wants to blaze his own path in life. He said,. “I mean, it’s...
Jeff Jarrett Comments On The Formation Of Ring Ka King, Road Dogg’s Return To WWE
During the latest edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett commented on the formation of the Ring Ka King promotion in India and why he chose Sonjay Dutt and BG James to work on the project. You can check out some highlights from...
Bobby Fish Takes Shot At The Bloodline Following WarGames
Fans who watched this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event might have noticed something familiar about The Bloodline’s ring gear. Bobby Fish believes that the Undisputed Era had an influence on The Bloodline’s choice of ring attire for this past weekend’s premium live event. Taking to...
