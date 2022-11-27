ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms

Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW

William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio

Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
Shawn Spears Reveals Whether He Believes Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again

AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, “The Chairman” commented on whether he believes Tyler Breeze will eventually return to wrestling, as well as wanting to have a “moment” to share with his son later in life. For those unaware, Spears and Breeze run a pro wrestling school together.
Bobby Fish Takes Shot At The Bloodline Following WarGames

Fans who watched this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event might have noticed something familiar about The Bloodline’s ring gear. Bobby Fish believes that the Undisputed Era had an influence on The Bloodline’s choice of ring attire for this past weekend’s premium live event. Taking to...
Road Dogg Shares How Vince McMahon Really Felt About WWE NXT

Vince McMahon’s opinion of the WWE NXT brand has always been a mystery among fans. There have been many failed main roster call-ups and changes made to NXT stars once called up by McMahon that have been questioned. On the latest episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, Brian...
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls Reconciling With Vince McMahon, Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling for a recent interview. The Sarge discussed a falling out with Vince McMahon over Slaughter’s G.I. Joe action figure deal with Hasbro, and how they eventually reconciled. Highlights of the interview (as well as a video clip) are...
Tony Khan Is Open To Ricky Steamboat Having His Last Match In AEW

This past Sunday, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring for Big Time Wrestling by teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to beat Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It marked Steamboat’s first match since 2010. AEW President Tony Khan recently said he would welcome the WWE Hall...
Arn Anderson Reveals The Black Scorpion Angle In WCW Failed, More

During a recent episode of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the Black Scorpion angle in WCW back in 1990 and why it turned out to be an epic fail. “The Enforcer” recalled the outfit and how terrible it looked, Jim Herd’s personal dislike of Ric Flair, and more.
Fuego del Sol Reveals His Thoughts On AEW’s Incredibly Large Roster

Fuego del Sol is “all in” as it pertains to All Elite Wrestling having a huge roster, as he believes it’ll only help the Ring of Honor TV show once that gets off the ground. Sammy Guevara’s main sidekick was a recent guest on “The AJ Awesome...
Booker T: AEW Could Be Closed In A Couple Of Years If EVPs Keep “Playing Games”

Booker T fears AEW could be out of business within a matter of years unless the promotion stops “playing games.”. After being suspended from AEW following the All Out media scrum, The Elite made their return at Full Gear and poked fun at CM Punk on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (11/29/22)

Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell. Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Nikita Lyons vs. Toxic Attraction. X-Pac, Road Dogg, Madusa, and Molly Holly will be four of...
ORLANDO, FL

