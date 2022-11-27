Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
These Black Friday Video Game Deals Are Still Live
It was a pretty good Black Friday/Cyber Monday for anyone in the market for video games, accessories, and consoles. There were a number of deals on popular hardware, and deep discounts on some surprisingly recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, now that the fire sale holidays are behind us, most of the deals have gone the way of the dodo. However, some great video game deals remain at some retailers. We've flipped through all the deals to find what's left in the ashes of Black Friday. You'll find some real gems below, but don't expect them to stick around much longer.
IGN
Humble Store's Cyber Monday Sale is Incredible and Still Live
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals continue. Humble Store's Cyber sale is set to continue all the way until December 2, so you've got even more time to secure those sweet, sweet discounts before they're taken away forever; or at least until the next sale, but who knows when that's going to be?
IGN
Score an Xbox Series S for Just $220 Right Now (Limited Time Only)
If $240 wasn't low enough for you over the Black Friday sales, then how about $220? They're practically giving them away, but we're not going to complain, as this is an incredible deal on the Xbox Series S. Woot (owned by Amazon), has currently got the Xbox Series S down to just $219.99. This is $80 off the list price, and probably one of the best deals of the year.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2022 Include Biomutant, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and More
PlayStation Plus is a membership that not only provides PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players with online multiplayer accessibilities, they also provide a bunch of free titles every month along with some exclusive discounts. PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for the month of December have been announced, and they include Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition and Biomutant.
IGN
Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix
According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in December 2022: High On Life, LEGO Star Wars, and More
December is another busy month for Xbox Game Pass with a ton of new titles arriving on console and PC. Xbox confirmed its final line-up of 2022 in a blog post, and headlining the new additions is High On Life, the ridiculously wacky shooter from Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland that arrives on December 13.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold line-up for December 2022 includes Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Revealed on the Xbox Wire, the two Games with Gold offerings will be available to anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Colt Canyon available first from December 1 to 31 and Bladed Fury available from December 16 to January 15.
IGN
These Cyber Monday Deals Have Carried Over Through Cyber Week
Cyber Monday is over, which means that most of the deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now gone... most, but not all. Quite a few select deals have carried over and will probably stay live through Cyber Week, which runs from Cyber Monday up to the subsequent weekend. It's not too late to score a good deal either for yourself or gifts for others, however keep in mind that this will probably be your final chance at finding big discounts until after Christmas. Prices tend to stay up before December 25 because there will be plenty of consumer demand from the inevitable Christmas shopping rush.
IGN
Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz - Official Limited Edition Collection Trailer
Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz are two different-styled shooters in one great collection. Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo is a vertically scrolling ‘score’ focused shooter set in an apocalyptic mechanized world. Dezatopia is a classic arcade-styled horizontal shooter with a huge assortment of content, which offers both value and an amazing experience. Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz are out now on the Nintendo eShop and pre-orders for the physical editions can be placed from December 4, 2022.
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound: Here's How to Play the Game for 10 Hours on Game Pass Before it Releases
Need for Speed Unbound is EA’s newest instalment in the beloved racing game series. The game is going to release on December 2, but there is a way to try it out for a limited time if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. You can play a trial...
IGN
All TMs Material List - Scarlet and Violet
A new part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is crafting TMs using specific materials. You pick up these materials by defeating or capturing wild Pokemon. This IGN Guide will cover all available TMs Material items you can earn in both games.
IGN
The Best Dell Cyber Week Deals on Alienware Gaming PCs, Laptops, Monitors
Dell's Cyber Monday sale continues for Cyber Week, which starts now and continues through this weekend. There are still some great deals on Alienware and Dell XPS gaming PCs, Alienware and Dell G-series gaming laptops, gaming consoles, monitors, and electronics. Of particular note, for the first time ever the 2022-2023 Alienware Aurora R15 PC with the new 13th gen Intel Raptor Lake CPU and GeForce RTX 4090 CPU is on sale with a 10% off coupon code. That brings the price down to under $4K, still out of reach for most people, but a hefty $450 discount nonetheless. Check out the deals below.
IGN
Railbound: Nintendo Switch - Official Launch Trailer
Railbound is a comfy track-bending puzzle game about a pair of dogs on a train journey around the world. Join, sever, and rearrange railways across different beautiful landscapes. Use tracks, tunnels, barriers, and more to connect carriages in the right order and help passengers reach their destinations.
IGN
Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me - Part 8: To The Lighthouse
This video is Part 8 of IGN's gameplay walkthrough for The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me.
IGN
Google Doodle for December 1 Celebrates Video Game Pioneer Jerry Lawson; Here Is All You Need to Know
The Google Doodle for December 1, 2022, celebrates the 82nd birthday of Gerald “Jerry” Lawson. Lawson is known as one of the fathers of modern gaming. He was the leader of the team that created the first home video gaming system that used the commercial video game cartridge.
IGN
Super Mario Movie Direct: It Looks Great! - NVC 639
Nintendo surprised us with a new look at the Super Mario Movie this week, and it actually got us all more excited than the previous reveal. That's just good marketing, friends. We also talk about the glaring performance problems with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how some of our favorite games haven't always had the best, or even good, performance. On top of that Seth makes a compelling case for Sonic Frontiers as Game of the Year.
IGN
Monster Hunter Rise Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass Next Month
Monster Hunter Rise is making the move to all consoles, as the previously Switch-exclusive game will soon be available on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows. Plus, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to Rise joining the service for consoles, PC, and cloud at launch.
IGN
North Province (Area One) Trainer Battles
The North Province Area One in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is sandwiched between Glaseado Mountain, Tagtree Thicket, and North Province (Area Two). The trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 47-56. Winning against six trainers in the area will grant you a Stone Edge TM. Want to go back...
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games Announced for December - IGN Daily Fix
Sony has announced three new games joining the PlayStation Plus roster of games for December 2022. They will be made available at no extra cost to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on December 6. Sega has revealed the 2023 content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers, which will receive 3 updates throughout the year, including a new playable character, story, and a special holiday suit for Sonic. Supermassive Games has revealed that The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR will launch as a day-one title for the PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023.
Comments / 0