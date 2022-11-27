Trevor Lawrence Wears Yeezys Before Jaguars Game

Trevor Lawrence wore Adidas Yeezy shoes before Sunday's NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

Week 12 of the NFL season has already provided fans with plenty of exciting games. Earlier today, the Jacksonville Jaguars came back late to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27.

The game ball has to go to the Jaguars' second-year quarterback. Trevor Lawrence completed 29-37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

As always, our focus is on players' footwear. Before the game, Lawrence wore a pair of Yeezy sneakers. The 23-year-old signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Adidas in 2021.

Like many athletes and fans, Lawrence probably has a closet full of sneakers designed by the controversial rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). Everyone has their own approach to Yeezy sneakers. People have chosen to sell, donate, trash, or continue to wear the once-popular shoes.

As we have written many times before, there are no wrong answers to footwear. As long as the person wearing them is comfortable and confident, that is the only thing that matters. Below is what fans need to know about Lawrence's kicks.

Adidas Yeezy 700

View of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 v2 in the 'Static' colorway. Adidas

Lawrence wore the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 v2 in the 'Static' colorway. The shoes were released in December 2018 for $300. According to StockX , the average resale price is $324.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 v2 quickly became a popular model in the vast Yeezy catalog. The 'Static' colorway features a grey upper with white accents. The white midsole is contrasted by a black sole.

