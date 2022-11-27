ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years

It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

You can now buy these items that were once gifted to NYC mayors

A new series of online auctions dubbed “Gifts to the City” will allow some lucky New Yorkers to basically own a piece of the town’s history. Featuring items that were gifted to New York mayors throughout the years, the sales will occur on a rolling basis starting this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

TikTok investor Tim Gong buys two condos at 111 W. 57th St.

Make a video of this big-dollar purchase go viral!. TikTok investor Tim Gong has just plunked down roughly $34 million for two luxe homes at 111 W. 57th St., the world’s skinniest supertall building that’s located on Billionaires’ Row in New York City. Susquehanna International Group, LLP,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn townhouse with ice cream parlor lists for $9.95M

A prime Prospect Park-facing townhouse has hit the market, and it serves up a true treat with a cherry on top. “Among the many unique highlights of this prewar gem is an incredible 1950s-inspired ice cream parlor with tin ceiling and old-fashion-style seating on the garden level,” describes 21 Prospect Park West’s listing, held by Douglas Elliman’s Michelle Griffith and Tricia Tucker. It asks $9.95 million for sale.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Op-ed | Supporting Manhattan’s LGBTQIA+ community by tackling hate crimes

News of the Colorado Springs shooting was heartbreakingly tragic and painfully familiar. Once again, someone with a gun targeted the LGBTQIA+ community. We heard stunned survivors recount the horrors of the attack, we caught glimpses of a growing makeshift memorial, we saw mourners cling to each other in grief, and we learned that law enforcement was uniting to conduct a careful investigation.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

DA Bragg moves to dismiss murder charges against Tracy McCarter, nurse accused of killing husband in self-defense

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg officially moved in court Monday to dismiss charges against Tracy McCarter, the nurse accused of killing her husband in apparent self-defense. McCarter was cuffed in 2020 for the slaying of her husband James Murray, who was himself accused of erupting in alcohol-fueled violence that same...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy