ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

You Have to Try These “Clean Smarter Not Harder” Hacks!

By Haley Mast
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZm0t_0jPHHFNA00

Seriously, why haven't we thought of this sooner!

Why wash cabinets with a traditional rag, climbing up and down, standing on a ladder and risking your safety, when you could just use a spin mop with a round head. Why use only the “clean mode” on your oven to deep clean your oven instead of using a degreaser solution that deep cleans way better than some heat. Why clean the tinkle on the floor and baseboards around the bottom of the toilet with a rag on your hand and knees when you can just use a toilet cleaning wand.

We love a good cleaning hack and were so happy to see the “clean smarter not harder” tips @carolina.mccauley posted in her recent TikTok video, if you have a cleaning ritual, these hacks are ones you should consider adding into your cleaning regimen!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tip #1)

To eliminate trash odors, the woman uses toilet gel deodorisers and sticks them on the top of the trash bin lid.

Tip #2)

Tarnishing on cutlery is common and builds up after some time. To polish the silverware, without hand polishing for hours, add all your silverware that needs polishing into the dishwasher and crumble up a ball of tin foil, run the cycle as per usual. Once the cycle has completed the silver will be shiny new.

Tip #3)

To speed up cleaning in large areas, like scrubbing the tile in the shower or bathroom floors, consider investing in a powered scrubber!

We love these time saving hacks and can’t wait to test them out.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Don't Turn Your Lights Off When You Leave Home? There's a Good Reason to Start

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Air conditioning season is over, but utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may potentially be even higher depending on location.
Maya Devi

Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
The Kitchn

Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
878
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy