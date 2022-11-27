You Have to Try These “Clean Smarter Not Harder” Hacks!

Seriously, why haven't we thought of this sooner!

Why wash cabinets with a traditional rag, climbing up and down, standing on a ladder and risking your safety, when you could just use a spin mop with a round head. Why use only the “clean mode” on your oven to deep clean your oven instead of using a degreaser solution that deep cleans way better than some heat. Why clean the tinkle on the floor and baseboards around the bottom of the toilet with a rag on your hand and knees when you can just use a toilet cleaning wand.

We love a good cleaning hack and were so happy to see the “clean smarter not harder” tips @carolina.mccauley posted in her recent TikTok video, if you have a cleaning ritual, these hacks are ones you should consider adding into your cleaning regimen!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tip #1)

To eliminate trash odors, the woman uses toilet gel deodorisers and sticks them on the top of the trash bin lid.

Tip #2)

Tarnishing on cutlery is common and builds up after some time. To polish the silverware, without hand polishing for hours, add all your silverware that needs polishing into the dishwasher and crumble up a ball of tin foil, run the cycle as per usual. Once the cycle has completed the silver will be shiny new.

Tip #3)

To speed up cleaning in large areas, like scrubbing the tile in the shower or bathroom floors, consider investing in a powered scrubber!

We love these time saving hacks and can’t wait to test them out.

