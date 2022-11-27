Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rule-breaking Christmas tree vendor alarms businesses in Brooklyn Heights
In Brooklyn, the answer is usually yes — unless the Christmas tree vendor is squatting illegally on someone’s property and (allegedly) using a tax permit belonging to another business, among other violations. This is the case on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, where a Canadian tree vendor has...
Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery aboard the 1 train inside the West 50th Street and Broadway Station in Manhattan. According to detectives with the NYPD’s Midtown Precinct, an unknown male approached a 47-year-old man and, without provocation, began assaulting him, forcibly removing his property. The incident happened on November 22nd at around 1 a.m., but police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday and attempt to identify the man in the video. The suspect fled the station before the police arrived. The post Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
6sqft
175-year-old church in Manhattan’s Rose Hill neighborhood to be demolished
A historic church that has resided in Manhattan for more than 175 years is set to be demolished, as first reported by Crain’s New York. Located at 154 Lexington Avenue in Nomad, the First Moravian Church served as an important meeting space for patriotic societies and women’s groups and played a critical role in welcoming Armenian immigrants to New York City. An application was filed this month for an 11-story mixed-use building at the site, according to city records.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC ground-floor apartments for sale under $500,000
If you’re in the market to buy a New York City apartment and need a place where you can skip the stairs or get away with making noise, a ground-floor apartment may be a good fit. These apartments usually get a bad rap because they can lack privacy and...
Attention Staten Island drivers: MTA S79 bus-mounted cameras to begin issuing tickets this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will officially be issuing tickets by the end of the year. In October, the MTA announced that it would expand the use of high-tech automated mobile cameras installed on buses to capture real-time bus lane violations along its routes in an effort to speed up service.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
Eater
A 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Coming to Union Square
Just steps from Union Square subway station and its holiday market, the area is getting a new, 10,000-square-foot food hall operated by Urbanspace. Located at 124 E. 14th Street, near Irving Place, it features 13 vendors, according to a spokesperson, including East Village southern staple Bobwhite Counter, Belgian spot Wafels and Dinges, and Southern California-style burritos from Summer Salt. According to EV Grieve, the food hall is located at the ground level of tech hub Zero Irving, which has become contentious amongst local community groups. Urbanspace’s website lists the opening date for December, while a spokesperson contends that the space is still waiting on ConEdison’s sign off.
Eater
Williamsburg’s Popular Brunch Spot Egg Is Returning to Brooklyn
Big news for Prospect Heights this week. Egg, a breakfast favorite for more than a decade, will reopen in the Brooklyn neighborhood next year after closing during the pandemic. Evan Hanczor, the longtime chef at Egg, confirmed the plans to Eater, saying the restaurant will reopen in early 2023 at 657 Washington Avenue, near Saint Marks Avenue, a space that’s been home to popular neighborhood restaurants like MeMe’s Diner and, later, KIT.
29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
One of NYC’s Beloved Seafood Spots Gets a Stylish, Design-Forward New Location
Seafood restaurant Flex Mussels recently unveiled its new flagship location on New York City’s Upper East Side. Originally opening its doors in 2008, the eatery spent 15 years in the East 80s (and also has a West Village branch), but after a fire and eyeing a nearby space, the establishment is back again with a fabulous two-story spot on East 81st Street and 3rd Avenue. For its latest project, Flex Mussels tapped interior designer Sasha Bikoff to showcase her take on coastal-chic design. Bikoff is known for her use of bold color and unapologetic maximalism inspired by her worldly travels. Her...
NYC subway rider victim of a strong-armed robbery in lower Manhattan
NEW YORK – New York City police officers responded to a strong-armed robbery inside the Essex Street and Delancey Street station in Manhattan’s Lower East Side earlier this month. On Wednesday, detectives with the NYPD’s 7th Precinct released a video of the suspects involved in the robbery. According to police, on November 10th, two suspects approached a 30-year-old man inside the station and by force, robbed him. At this time, it is not believed any weapons were displayed or used. The man was uninjured. The suspects fled the station but were seen nearby on surveillance video cameras inside a bodega. The post NYC subway rider victim of a strong-armed robbery in lower Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Wind knocks down trees in Queens and Brooklyn
Windy and wet weather knocked trees down in the New York area on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. This video shows a fallen tree on a house in Flushing, Queens, and another tree on a sidewalk in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.
bkreader.com
Construction Wraps on the $81 Mil Brownsville Affordable Housing Complex: Vital Brookdale
Construction of the highly anticipated, $81 million affordable housing complex in central Brooklyn is now complete. The seven-story Vital Brookdale Complex is located at 535 E. 98th St., in the Chandler-Waterman’s district in Brownsville. “The Vital Brookdale development represents the first piece in a series of efforts that will...
bkreader.com
The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies
When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It
Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
pix11.com
Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island
A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area. A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.
Manhattan building manager bashed in head with chair while breaking up smoke circle
A Manhattan building manager was bashed in the head with a chair and seriously injured while trying to break up a smoke circle, police said Wednesday.
Tenant, 77, Sues Landlord Over Alleged Harassment To Leave $450-A-Month Unit
New York resident Francis Roberts is upset after he claims the home he has resided in for over two decades has turned into an environment of harassment by the building’s landlord. Roberts, 77, told the New York Times that his Crown Heights building in Brooklyn has become a place...
brownstoner.com
Bay Ridge Community Calls for State to Better Regulate Cannabis Sales
With smoke shops popping up in neighborhoods across the city, at least one local panel is formally calling on the state legislature to create clearer language in the current legislation for unlicensed commercial and retail sale of marijuana and other cannabis products. Adult use and retail sale of recreational marijuana...
